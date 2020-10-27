Donald Paul Hendrickson

MONTELLO, Wis. -- Donald Paul Hendrickson, 90, of Montello passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis. Don was born in La Crosse, April 15, 1930, to Vera Bramer. Don learned to dance at the young age of four. He quickly found out he was a natural, so he enjoyed attending all the barn dances in the La Crosse area. Through his dancing talent, he met his wife, Carolyn Kapanke. They were married April 14, 1955.

Don served his country during the Korean War, as a member of the U.S. Army. Through his military service, he was fortunate to receive the GI bill to get his bachelor's degree. He then furthered his education with a master's degree in Ag education and FFA. He retired from Gale - Ettrick - Trempealeau school district, after 31 years of teaching. In 1994, Don and Carolyn moved to Montello, to be closer to their only son and granddaughter. Carolyn preceded Don in death May 24, 2006.

Don's greatest enjoyment was being a teacher, especially FFA. He was very passionate about every child getting a well-deserved education. He also enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, and a casual conversation of politics. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Harrisville and proudly gave back to his community as a member of the Montello Lions Club. Don was always there to support his family. Don's greatest blessing was his granddaughter, Sarah, and her family.

Don is survived by his son, Brian (Kathy Parrill) Hendrickson of South Carolina; granddaughter, Sarah (Ryan) McReath of Montello; and three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Claire and Cash. He is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Ann Olson and niece, Traci, Karen Stair (Chet), nephew, Travis and niece, Terri; along with their families and other extended family members.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother-in-law, Jim Olson.

Don will be laid to rest with private services led by Pastor Blaine Niskanen at Lewis Valley Lutheran Cemetery, rural Holmen. Full military honors will conclude the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name can be sent to Sarah McReath, N1940 County Road F, Montello, WI 53949, and will be used for the Montello Lions Club and the Montello FFA.

