Donald E. "Don" Pieper
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Donald "Don" E. Pieper

LACROSSE - Donald "Don" E. Pieper, 91, of La Crosse passed away January 7, 2022, surrounded in his last days by his family.

Don was born June 1, 1930, to Liva and Otto Pieper. He married Caroline Wolle March 26, 1954. He worked as a plumber, first with his family and later for plumbing companies both in the State of Minnesota and Wisconsin. He held a Master Plumber license in the State of Minnesota and Wisconsin. He enjoyed fishing and golfing in his younger years and gardening, walking, and visiting with friends and family in his later years. Most of his years were devoted to his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who all felt his love. He was incredibly competitive at cards (Euchre) with family and friends. For many years, Don sold the produce he grew on his hobby farm in Medary at the farmer's market in La Crosse. He enjoyed the many trips and vacations he took across the country with his family.

Don is survived by his children and their families: Rev. Donald (Karen) Pieper of Henderson, NV and their children: Elyse (Carl) Engel and their children: Bergen and Gunnar, Matt Pieper and Andy Pieper (Kealy Bava), daughter, Cari (Mark) Burmaster of Onalaska, their son, Joe (Melissa) Noth and their children: Aiden and Keena, their daughter, Lindsay (Travis) Krings and their daughter, Lily and Russ (Mary Schaefer) Pieper of Vacaville, CA and their children: Anna, Maggie and Quinn Pieper; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Caroline; his parents, Leva and Otto; grandson, Wilson Pieper; sister, Bernice Klein and brothers, Gerhard and Telmer Pieper.The entire family is grateful to the staff of Bethany Riverside Nursing Home for all of their compassion and care in Don's final days.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's honor to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

A visitation will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Avenue South in La Crosse, Wisconsin between 9:30-11:00 a.m., on Monday, January 17, 2022 with the funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Masks will be required for those in attendance. Entombment will take place in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum, Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is in assisting the family. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page at www.schumacher-kish.com. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
400 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
400 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was a plumber for Hengel Brothers for a few years. He was a hard worker and I got to know him well. I am sorry for your loss and I know that Don will be missed.
Joe Hengel
Coworker
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you.
Jeanne Woodall
January 13, 2022
Don, Cari, Russ and families. I was so sorry to hear of Don's passing. I think fondly of the many times I came by your home in LaCrescent and he and your mother would greet me with big smiles and your dad's referring to me as "The Big Z". We were all blessed to have enjoyed meeting Don on this earth. I know he's in a better place and back together with your mother.
God's Blessings to all of you.
Bart Zibrowski
Friend
January 12, 2022
My condolences to the family of Donald Pieper. It was always warming to hear Mark Burmaster tell of his & Cari's visits to Don and learn of his full filled life. Such a gracious man. My sympathies to all who knew him. God's peace
Steven Ahlborn
Acquaintance
January 11, 2022
Although our friendship with Don was brief he always greeted us with a smile and good conversation. He always had a twinkle in his eye and love for good candy. He will be missed by many.
Our sincere sympathy. May our Lord watch over you and help you in your sorrow.
Don & Val Handstad
Val Handstad
Friend
January 11, 2022
