Donald Edward Rudolph
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Donald Edward Rudolph

ONALASKA -- Donald Edward Rudolph, 90, of Onalaska peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Don was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Minneapolis. He graduated from North High School in Minneapolis in 1949. Shortly after, Don married the love of his life, Lois Elaine Koelblinger May 19, 1952.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He continued on in his military career and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves and the Minnesota National Guard, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major.

Don worked for Northern States Power (Excel Energy) for 36 years. In later years, he served as the metering superintendent, as well as working in their credit union.

In addition to his work with NSP and various military branches, Don was an active member of the Optimist Society. Through this he became involved in the La Crosse-Dubna Friendship Association. During his trips to Dubna, Russia, the family established life-long friendships with their host families.

Don was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska.

More than anything, Don loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Elaine (Koelblinger) Rudolph; his children, Terry Brooks, Dave (Pat) Rudolph, Chuck (Darcie Rodman) Rudolph, Jean (Todd) Solberg, Tom Rudolph, Ann Rudolph, Kathy Sanford, and Jim Sanford; 19 grandchildren, Jenn, Bridget (Justin), Melissa, Josh, Katy, Colleen (Nick), Robin, Elizabeth, Matt, Becca, Franki, Sarah, Maggie, Madeline, Allison, Jessie, Maya, Peter, and Abby; 11 great-grandchildren, Ella, Billy, Haven, Eliza, Aurora, Kalem, Jack, Dustin, Willow, Luna, and Sabrina; sisters, Judy Reseutek and Pam (John) Doubek; as well as many other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Evangeline (Urbeck) Rudolph; and sisters, Bev Anderson and Kay Holm.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held March 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be held in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Alzheimer's Research, and Emphysema Foundation of America.

The family would like to thank the staff at Havenwood of Onalaska, Tomah VA Hospice and St. Croix Hospice of West Salem; you will always be a part of our extended family.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Service
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to read of Don's death. I worked with Don and also with our credit union. He was a great friend, a wonderful employee and very well respected. You are in my thoughts and prayers in all the days ahead. ( sent a sympathy card to Don & Lois's home but it was returned as not deliverable.).
Jeanne Goody
Coworker
March 14, 2021
My sympathy to you Lois, all of Don´s beloved family. I had the privilege to work with Don, and he spoke of all of you with such pride and joy - always giving the credit to the "Boss", Lois. He was a sweet, sweet, man with such an upbeat attitude. May he Rest In Peace!
Joanna Kachel
March 8, 2021
Dear Lois and Family, Just learning of Don's death today, we offer our sincere condolences. The Southern Division Meter Department gained experience and leadership when Don accepted the offer as Department Superintendent. Don always had "a firm handle" on the operation. We recognize that relocation can be a traumatic experience, but your family assimilated into the community quickly and became involved with many activities. Don's engaging personality always displayed a distinct sense of humor. Lois, your artistic talents have also left their "mark"!
Chuck and Carmen Gustafson
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your Family's loss. God bless you all.
Charles Steffens
March 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss Chuck and for your family. I will keep you in my prayers
JoEllen &Tom Scholer
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
So sorry for all of the family and lived ones don was an amazing man and im glad I got to no him I wish that when someone passed away it wouldn't hurt the loved ones so much but it does for me when I miss loved ones I look up and smile and talk to them it helps me alot I also sky dived 2 times to be close as I could be pat and Dave you both mean the world to me and if I could help in any way im always here for you both lois hugs to you sweet lady
Karen
March 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for your loss! Don was a great person loved by many! He will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom and Karen Haville
March 7, 2021
