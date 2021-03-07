Donald Edward Rudolph

ONALASKA -- Donald Edward Rudolph, 90, of Onalaska peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Don was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Minneapolis. He graduated from North High School in Minneapolis in 1949. Shortly after, Don married the love of his life, Lois Elaine Koelblinger May 19, 1952.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He continued on in his military career and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves and the Minnesota National Guard, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major.

Don worked for Northern States Power (Excel Energy) for 36 years. In later years, he served as the metering superintendent, as well as working in their credit union.

In addition to his work with NSP and various military branches, Don was an active member of the Optimist Society. Through this he became involved in the La Crosse-Dubna Friendship Association. During his trips to Dubna, Russia, the family established life-long friendships with their host families.

Don was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska.

More than anything, Don loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Elaine (Koelblinger) Rudolph; his children, Terry Brooks, Dave (Pat) Rudolph, Chuck (Darcie Rodman) Rudolph, Jean (Todd) Solberg, Tom Rudolph, Ann Rudolph, Kathy Sanford, and Jim Sanford; 19 grandchildren, Jenn, Bridget (Justin), Melissa, Josh, Katy, Colleen (Nick), Robin, Elizabeth, Matt, Becca, Franki, Sarah, Maggie, Madeline, Allison, Jessie, Maya, Peter, and Abby; 11 great-grandchildren, Ella, Billy, Haven, Eliza, Aurora, Kalem, Jack, Dustin, Willow, Luna, and Sabrina; sisters, Judy Reseutek and Pam (John) Doubek; as well as many other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Evangeline (Urbeck) Rudolph; and sisters, Bev Anderson and Kay Holm.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held March 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be held in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Alzheimer's Research, and Emphysema Foundation of America.

The family would like to thank the staff at Havenwood of Onalaska, Tomah VA Hospice and St. Croix Hospice of West Salem; you will always be a part of our extended family.