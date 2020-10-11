Donald Vern Culbert

Donald Vern Culbert, 84, passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Mesa, Ariz., Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Originally from La Crosse, he was born to Vern and Verna (Culbert) Hjelsand June 18, 1936. He married Therese Zeimentz Dec. 30, 1954.

He is survived by their five children, Tony (Ann) Culbert, Debra (Greg) Krajewski, Robert (Laura) Culbert, Terri-Lynn Gardner and Sandra Culbert; six grandchildren, Colette (Nick) Hitner, Bridget Culbert, Stephanie (Joe) Singer, Carolyn (Vlad) Gurevich, Sean Krajewski, Ian (Justyce) Krajewski; and six great-grandchildren, Chance and Canaan Singer, Anna and Phoebe Gurevich and Kinnia and Kieran Ring; sisters, Phyllis (John) Gray and Diane Dalton; brother, Vern (Teresa) Hjelsand; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He served in the Navy and Naval Air Force Reserve, was a handyman and electrician, retired from Pabst (Heileman's) Brewing Company, loved to dance and spend time with family and friends.

Funeral Mass, family only, Oct 20, at St. Bridget Catholic Parish, Mesa.