Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Kay Betthauser
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Donna Kay Betthauser

ONALASKA - Donna Kay Betthauser, age 74 of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 of a stroke at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born Dec. 27, 1946 to Maynard and Alda Jasperson. She married Don Betthauser on May 16, 1970 in Viroqua.

Donna enjoys all forms of exercise. Going to the YMCA, golfing with friends and most of all walking, usually 4 feet ahead of Bev. She spent many hours caring for her garden and backyard. She loved going on day trips, shopping with her sister as well as her annual trips traveling with Don. She especially looked forward to weekly Sunday meals with her son Troy and Don and also pizza every Wednesday night with family. Donna was employed at the dialysis unit at Gundersen Clinic for 40 years. She also worked part-time at JC penny's for 20 years in the shoe department.

Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Don Betthauser; her son, Troy Betthauser; and grand dog, Honey. She is further survived by her sister, Bev (Mike) Kratt; brother, Roger (Suzanne) Jasperson; sisters in-law, Charlotte Mortz, Rose Betthauser, and Mary (Butch) Benson; brother in-law, Fred Betthauser; aunt, Ardelle Doering; and uncle, Wayne Jasperson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Alda Jasperson; and mother in-law, Helen Betthauser; and many aunts, uncles and brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, but are most grateful to the diabetes team, the dietary team, and the palliative care unit. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association of La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI
Dec
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Don I´m so sorry to read of Donna´s passing. I pray all your loving memories of Donna help you to get through this very sad time. My thoughts are with you. Chris
Chris Smiley ( Vrbsky)
December 14, 2021
I was lucky to work with Donna in the dialysis unit. She was knowledgeable about so many aspects of the work and she made my life and the lives of patients easier because of that. She was also very kind and it was always good to see her in the office.
Chrisanne M McGraw
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Donna passing. My thoughts are with you are her family at this sad time. Take care.
Cynthia Haar
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results