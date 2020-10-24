Donna Mae Danielson

WEST SALEM/PLANO, Texas/LAKE CITY, Minn. -- Donna Mae Danielson, 83, formerly of West Salem, Fort Collins, Lake City, died of cardiac arrest, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Medical City, Plano.

Donna Mae Wolfe was born May 20, 1937, in Wyandotte, Mich., to Mae and Reginald Wolfe. As a child, Donna grew up in Detroit and Sutton's Bay, Mich., where she met Michael Korson. Donna and Mike were married Aug. 31, 1957.

Donna lived in various towns as they started a family and Mike started his career as a pharmacist living including Manitowoc, Stevens Point, and the Chicago area. The couple eventually settled in West Salem to raise their five sons and daughter. Donna was widowed June 29, 1984. Donna loved being in nature and had many adventures on her boat "Living Waters" and on her mountain ranch in Colorado. She moved back to Lake City in 2005 where she resided until 2019. Last November she moved to Plano near her eldest son, Mike. Donna's faith has been her passion throughout her life. She left the following words, "I am in PEACE, LOVE-ETERNAL SILENCE. I adore the Holy Spirit-my counselor, strength, guiding me always leading and directing me. It is not I that lives, but Christ who lives in me! I will enter his gates with thanksgiving in my heart, I will enter his courts with praise! For this is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it! I will rejoice for he has made me glad! What a blessed life."

Donna is survived by her children, Michael (Teri) Korson of Plano, Robert Korson of Albuquerque, N.M., James (Peggy) Korson of River Falls, Wis., William (Deborah) Korson of Tiffin, Iowa, Daniel(Angela) Korson of West Salem, Mary Ann Keator (Jim) of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren, Tressa Korson, Michael Korson Jr., Tori (Luke) Wingfield, Chris (Sarah) Korson, Jenny Korson, Mindy (Pat) Rohr, Kristin Korson, Talya Korson, Caleb Korson, Micah Korson, James Korson, Alayna Korson, Stephanie (Marcus) Walther, Emma Korson, Marissa Korson, Olivia Korson, Maggie Strittmater, Gabrielle Strittmater, Michelle Keator, Lori Ann Keator, Jimmy Keator; and seven great-grandchildren.