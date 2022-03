Donna L. Nagy

Donna L. Nagy, sister to Thomas Sawyer (Dresbach), passed away peacefully Aug 29, 2021.

Donna will be interned at the Columbarium and Prayer Gardens of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Mormon Coulee Road. Due to the upswing of local COVID 19 cases there will be no formal gathering.

Memorials may be given to Springbrook Village, 1384 Count Road 25 La Crescent MN 55947

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com