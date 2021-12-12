Menu
Donna Mae Thompson
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Mrs. Donna Mae Thompson

ONALASKA - Donna Mae Thompson of Onalaska died on December 9th, 2021 at the Onalaska Care Center joining her beloved husband, Jerry, in eternal peace with the Lord.

Our precious mom, Donna, was a woman who devoted herself to her family. She was a homemaker for most of the years when raising her five children: Rich (Sue) Thompson, La Crosse, WI, Bryan Thompson, La Crosse, WI, Charlene (Shawn) Herrin, Arnold, MO, Laurie (Joe) Flannery, La Crescent, MN and Mark (Natalie) Thompson, El Dorado Hills, CA.

Donna grew up on a dairy farm up on St. Joseph's Ridge with parents Peter and Marie Schmidt and a whole bunch of siblings. She was a graduate of Aquinas High School and married Jerry on August 11th, 1956 beginning a life busy with children, taking care of a hard working carpenter, making dollar's stretch and supplementing our food growing gardens and keeping the root cellar full.

She was a kind, unassuming woman and devoted to her Catholic upbringing attending St. Patrick's church in Onalaska regularly which was fairly easy since we lived right next to the church. We always believed that was intentional on her part. Later on, Donna went to work for JCPenney in La Crosse and continued to work there until retirement.

Besides gatherings with family and many friends, Donna enjoyed reading, traveling, playing card games, and coloring beautiful prints. We believe she had a great eye for beauty and her coloring proved that later in life.

Besides her children, Donna also loved her ten grandchildren: Kristin (Dustin), Andrew, Jessica, Molly (Nate), Brittany, Matthew (Liz), Dylan (Emily), Jerrod, Cole (Bridget) and Emily; and seven great-grandchildren: Charlie, Owen, Leo, Mason, Ayla, Isaiah and Daxton. In addition to those mentioned above, Donna is survived by siblings: Evy Thornton, Betty Wein, Jerome Schmidt, Alan Schmidt, Eunice Kaiser and Jim Schmidt. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Loretta Walters, Millie Roesler, Peter Schmidt, Jr., and Sharon Friet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

We would like to add a special thanks to the staff at the Onalaska Care Center for their many years of caring for Mom. An extra special thanks to C.J., Joey and Brad.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Patrick's Church in Onalaska or to the Onalaska Care Center, Recreation Therapy Department. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
WI
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Onalaska, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to see your mom has passed. Us girls would have loved to be there but health reasons kept us home. Much love to you all
Kathy, Barb and Sue Fanello Girls
Family
December 21, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was one of my favorite ladies in my Saturday "coloring bee" get togethers at the care center, I remember how proud she was to be artist of the month & have her work on display for all to enjoy! I enjoyed her immensely.
My sympathy to her family.
Harriet Finch
Friend
December 17, 2021
I can´t hear a lot what my daughter Tricia has already-written so elequently Except to say that my dear departed Mavis And I so much enjoyed playing euchre with Donna and Jerry many, many times. Men against the women, The girls would get so mad at us always over bidding our hand and most often winning.! Rest in peace Donna now that you are back with Jerry.
Tom Golden
December 14, 2021
Sending prayers and love to the Thompson family from Arizona. So sorry I won't be there to say good by. Memories of Donna's kindness and loving personality will always be there and hopefully help at this time. She was a very caring and great Mom and was lucky to have caring children like you to help her these past years.
Lynda Johnson
Family
December 14, 2021
Our prayers, thoughts and condolences to the Thompson family. An awesome aunt to us Wein boys, and a beloved sister to my Mom Betty. We wish we could make it up to see everyone at the funeral gathering.

Jeff & Kelly Wein
Betty Wein
Jeff & Kelly Wein
Family
December 13, 2021
Our condolences to the Thompson family. I have so many fond memories of Donna & Jerry & soebding time at their home with my childhood friend Lori. She was such a kind & caring women who radiated love & always had a smile on her face. One of my fondest memories was a bridal shower given to me later in life by I believe Ruth , Donna & Kitty . I still remember the day & how special my momma Mavis' friends made me feel in the summer of 1988, 33 years ago.. wow. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the funeral, because of some health reasons, but will keep the family in my thoughts & prayers during this time of grieving the loss of a very special person . Much love,
Tricia (Golden) Miner & Jim her hubby
Tricia ( Golden ) Miner
Friend
December 13, 2021
A great aunt an godmother an always made you smile will be forever missed.
Tom Schmidt
Family
December 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thompson family during this difficult time.
Scott & Connie Hauser
Classmate
December 11, 2021
