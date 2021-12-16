Menu
Doria M. Norskog
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Doria M. Norskog (Viner)

Doria M. Norskog (Viner), 62, of La Crosse, WI, passed away December 14, 2021, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Doria was born in La Crosse, on January 28, 1958, to Lyle and Star (Hinkle) Norskog.

Doria attended Campus School K-7, continuing through Parochial Lutheran Schools until graduating from Central High School in 1976. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1996, with a BA in Psychology while working in the mental health field. In 1998, she returned to La Crosse and in 2012, she became the sole owner of the La Crosse Mobile Homes Court.

Doria enjoyed spending times with friends and family in La Crosse and spending winters in Cape Coral, FL along with many other 'La Crosse snowbirds.' She loved to be active and competed in many races throughout the years. She enjoyed drawing, shopping with her girlfriends, and loved sweets and pies. Doria met her loving husband, Tom in 2011 at a grieving group where she also made many strong friendships that remain very close today. Tom and Doria married on July 25, 2019.

Doria is survived by her husband Tom Viner; stepdaughters Kristen (Matt) Megill of Aurora, CO (daughters Mackenzie and Abigail), Stephanie (Scott) Napiecek of Holmen, WI (daughters Emily and Taylor, son Jackson) and Barb (Zach) Fronk of Onalaska, WI (son Mason Viner); brother Derick Norskog, of Chino Valley, AZ; niece Leila Norskog, of Aurora, CO; nephew Christian Norskog, of Aurora, CO; cousins Sherri Petras and Tracy Stoll, of La Crosse. She was preceded in death by her father Lyle Norskog on April 14, 2011, and her mother Star Hinkle on March 31, 2016.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and family and friends may visit until 7:00 p.m. at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI. Pastor Jeremy Walloch will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pettibone Resort, 333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse.

"The family request that Masks be worn at all services."

We'd like to thank to the staff at Mayo ICU (Methodist Clinic in Rochester Wing 4), especially Dr. Cleary and staff for their unending effort, care, and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pettibone Resort
333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes.
7 Entries
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." -Dr. Seuss Doria will live on in my heart and the many other hearts that she touched along her journey.
BRIAN KRAJEWSKI
December 21, 2021
Patrick ,Gloria and Shannon Gr
December 19, 2021
I'm deeply saddened to hear of Doria's passing. I paid an impromptu visit last month. The first time we'd seen each other in 25 years. Thought we'd make a regular thing of it. I'm so grateful she was in my life. Tom, I'm terribly sorry for your loss. I'm so glad she had you. Doria, we'll visit again on the other side. Until then I'll carry you in my heart. Much love to you both. Melanie
Melanie Maxwell
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry . I will miss Doria.
Barbera Wrobel
December 17, 2021
My mom Charlotte DeBauche and Jim always spoke so highly of Doria (and you as well Tom). She's devastated and loved her so much. I spoke to Doria at their wedding. Such a kind soul. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Jodi Hammersmith
Other
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Doria. She fought so hard to be healthy and never gave up. She was a sweetheart. Take care of yourself.
Ken and Sue
Friend
December 16, 2021
I am so sorry Tom for your loss. She was such a sweetheart. Make sure you take care of yourself, I am sure she will be looking down and checking on you. RIP Doria.
Susan Hines
December 16, 2021
