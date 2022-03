I will never forget my Aunt Doris. She was such a bright light

In this world! I always loved going to her home because I always

Had such a great time there. Lately, when we talked on the phone

She always made me laugh and made me feel her caring nature.

My deepest sympathies to you Eric and she was so blessed to have

A son who took such good care of her. Heaven just gained another

Angel!

Susan Leisure Family March 9, 2021