Doris M. Parr

RISING SUN -- Doris M. Parr, 88, of Rising Sun passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. She was born Feb. 18, 1933, to Joseph and Bessie (Hayter) Broadhead. On July 19, 1952, she married the love of her life, Harlan Parr. They were married for 61 years.

Doris was a CNA for 20 years at Sannes Skogdalen Nursing Home. She enjoyed working at the elections, which allowed her to visit with so many people. She was a kind soul and to know her was to love her. Doris was a long time dairy and hog farmer alongside her husband. She took pride in working the land and providing for her family. She loved attending anything that her grandchildren were in and was so very proud of each of them.

Doris was blessed with dear friends and neighbors, Danny, Robin, Matt, Adam, and Jacob Connelly; Gordon and Joanne Dach; and Mike and Shirley Mahan, who were always a phone call away.

Survivors include her children, Jacquie (David Haupt) of Damascus, Va., Mary Mayberry of Viroqua, Julie (Wayne) Kruizenga of Viroqua, and Janet (Jimmy) Kaiser; her grandchildren, Grace (Nick) Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Cale (Tanya) Hanson of Waseca, Minn., Jeremy Mayberry of California, Ryan Haugen of La Crosse, Rachel (Robert) Korish of Cashton, Erin (Paul) Crilly of Viroqua, Niesha (Lawrence) Conley of Rochester, Minn., and Kyle Kruizenga of Viroqua; 11 great-grandchildren, Macenzie, Nico, Annika, Asha, Lexi, Paige, Carley, Hugh, Ellis, Jude, and Lance; three brothers, George (LuAnne), Darrell, and James (Liz) Broadhead; one sister, Helen (Donnie) Parr; in-laws, Gloria and Jerry Kilmer, Cheryl and Bill Jenkins, Duane Parr; many nieces and nephews; and her "adopted sons," Scott, Mike, and Donnie Tower, who spent summers helping on the Parr farm.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlan Parr; her sisters, Irene Horkheimer and Arlene Bolstad; her brothers, Kenneth Broadhead and Donald Broadhead; two nephews, Marlan Parr and Michael Kilmer.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at North West Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will take place from 12 p.m. noon until the time of the service Sunday at church. Doris will be laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Radcliffe, Dr. Porter, and Dr. Kalinosky for the care they provided.

We know grandma is in Heaven watching the little Angels who went before her.