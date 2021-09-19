Doris Irene Thorson

We will be celebrating Doris Thorson's life Sunday, October 3, 2021. The graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church at Burr Oak, in rural Mindoro, WI. Pastor Pamperin from her home church of First Evangelical Lutheran will officiate. All are welcome to join for socializing and celebrating Doris' life afterwards at the L&M Cafe in Melrose from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Masks are recommended for the celebration of life.

Doris passed away on January 3, 2021, after a four-year battle with Ovarian cancer. She was born Doris Irene Jerome on May 4,1964, to Donald and Dorothy Jerome. Following Dorothy's death, Charlotte married Donald and became Doris' second mom.

Doris met and married Mike in La Crosse and together they raised two children, Amanda and Jennifer.

Doris is remembered for her bright smile, selflessness, optimism, kindness towards others, and strong faith. Family was highlyimportant. She retired from Bethany on Cass after 36 years and considered her coworkers extended family. She created anddistributed impressive greeting cards so the rest of us could share her sunshine with others.

She was our mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, cousin, babysitter, etc. all expertly played out.

Doris is survived by her husband and daughters; her mom; brothers: Henry and Scott (Kristin) Jerome; sisters: Martha (Rene)Rommel, Donna (Jeff) Garves, Diane (Tim Kottke) Jerome and Laurie (Tim) Raska; mother-in-law, Leona Thorson; sister-in-law, Lori (Len) Nyen and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Archie Thorson and her sister-in-law, Lynn Thorson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Gundersen Health System Oncology (1900 South Ave, La Crosse, WI 54601) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church (400 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601). The family wishes to thank Gundersen Oncology and Gundersen Hospice for their compassionate care.

I had a very fulfilling life, enhanced by the people I'm leaving behind…If you knew me, I hope you will remember me… as a friend. As someone who saw goodness in everyone. As someone who enjoyed every minute I had with you. I am so proud of my daughters, Amanda and Jenn, for the kind and conscientious adults they've become. I am grateful for my husband, Mike, who is the best thing that ever happened to me. I am thankful for my dad, Donald, and my two moms, first Dorothy then Char. I am thoroughly appreciative of my brothers and sisters who all have remarkable traits. I cherish my dear friends, who have helped shape who I became. I am also particularly thankful for the Bethany on Cass folks who became my second family.