Doris Marie (Hoff) Williams

CHASEBURG - Doris Marie (Hoff) Williams, 90, of Chaseburg died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Gundersen Health System. She was born May 29, 1931 to William and Ethel (Hoilien) Hoff in Vernon County, WI.

After graduation from Westby High School she worked at Allis-Chalmers in La Crosse. On May 12, 1951 she married Wes Williams at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The couple farmed their married life on Pumpkin Ridge. Doris was a member of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, WELCA, Chasettes, and Nerison 4-H leader.

Survivors include two sons: Gary (Christianne) of Baraboo and David (Sharon) of Chaseburg; and six daughters: Gail (Rick) Renouard of Mt. Vernon, WA, Connie (Tom) Doerre of Trempealeau, Jo Anne (Steve) Humfeld of Chaseburg, Kristie (Doug) Manley of Arcadia, Jean (Arlan) Dowiasch of Coon Valley and Jenifer J. Mendiola of La Crosse.

Her fifteen grandchildren are: Heather (Jason), James (Jennie), Krista, Ross, Monica (Toni), Nick (Liz), Phillip, Kyle (Megan), Jordan (Dan), Jade (Arik), Tyler, Tressa (Sean), Hailey, Taylor and Paige; her six great grandchildren are: Olivia, Isabella, Jackson, August, Emersyn and Atlas. She's also survived by her sister Betty Haefer; and sisters-in-law: Myra Hoff, Darlene Williams and Kay Meyers; and brother-in-law Ralph Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wes, her parents, her brothers, Walter (who died in infancy), Howard, Luell and Virgil, her sister Gert Davidson, her sisters-in-law Mary Hoff, Ruth Hoff, Rena Theige, Pat Williams and brothers-in-law Leo Davidson, Bill Haefer, Harlan Williams, Art Theige and Robert Meyers.

She enjoyed her family, flowers, going out with birthday club, the Theige breakfast, cousins' lunch, reading and watching baseball and softball games. She made countless chocolate chip cookies, fresh bread and cups of coffee for her family and visitors to enjoy. She was especially proud of her grandkids and great grandkids and loved them very much.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, the WELCA of Middle Coon Valley or an organization of your choice.