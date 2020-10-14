Dorothy Eileen Wuensch

Our mother, Dorothy Eileen Wuensch, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, our late father's birthday. She was born Jan. 2, 1920, at St. Ann's Hospital, La Crosse, to Oscar and Anna (Wojtecki) Blum.

She was a proud graduate of Central High School and often shared fond memories of classmates and teachers, when passing by Weigent Park.

Dorothy met Marcellus Wuensch at a dance, where the Wuensch Orchestra was playing. They were married Nov. 27, 1940, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, La Crosse. They continued to enjoy polka and square dancing for the rest of their marriage.

Mom was a homemaker and worked at the La Crosse Rubber Mills, where she retired. She made sure that all of her children received a Catholic education from grade school through Aquinas High School. She was a faithful member of St. Thomas More, St. Pius and Mary, Mother of the Church Parishes.

She was called Marce's Dorothy, as there were five Dorothy sisters-in-law, in the Blum and Wuensch families. She looked forward to getting together with family and friends on weekends. Family reunions showcased her dessert baking skills.

Dorothy was a member of the Women of the Moose in La Crosse, where she served as a Senior Regent and a member of The College of Regents. She formed many lifelong friends there, especially the weekly therapy group that met at the Bridgeview Coney Island. She was a faithful worker and player at Moose Lodge bingo.

After Dad died, Mom moved into an apartment and amazed everyone with her independent spirit. A streak of stubbornness contributed to her coping with living alone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marce; brothers, Arthur, Ralph and William; sister, Helen Weiker; daughter-in-law, Mary Kay; and grandson, Andrew.

She is survived by daughters, Marilyn (John) Spah and Maribeth Becker; sons, Marc and Michael (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild due in February. The last of her generation living are brother-in-law, Ray Wuensch and wife, Sue; and another sister-in-law, Dolores Wuensch.

She died peacefully due to the compassionate care she received from Eagle Crest Hearten House I and Mayo Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass Saturday at the church. Mourners will be asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines from ushers. The funeral will be live-streamed on the MMOC YouTube channel, available at www.mmoclacrosse.org. Entombment will follow at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum, Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.