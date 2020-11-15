Menu
Dorothy M. "Dottie" Hicks

Dorothy 'Dottie' M. Hicks

WEST SALEM -- Dorothy "Dottie" M. Hicks, 89, of West Salem passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past two and a half years.

A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, P.O. Box 861, West Salem, WI 54669, or a charity of the donor's choice. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The family wishes to thank the Onalaska Care Center for the wonderful care Dotty received while she was a resident there.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.


Susan so sorry for your loss on you mother, I sure enjoyed seeing her on hair day,she was so enjoyable to exchange conversations with.
Carla Dvorak
November 15, 2020