Dorothy M. Johnson
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Dorothy M. Johnson

LA CROSSE/MILWAUKEE -- Dorothy M. Johnson, 87, of La Crosse and formerly of Milwaukee died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 28, 1933, to John and Margaret (Bailke) Hertel.

She is survived by three daughters, Judith (Larry) McRoberts of Stoughton, Wis., Susan Lipke of La Crosse, and Charlotte Johnson of Milwaukee; two sons, Edward (Catherine) Lipke of Sparta, and Donald (Tesha) Johnson of Rosenberg, Texas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Howard Lipke; one granddaughter; her brother, John; and four sisters, Laverna Schneeberger, Florence Cooney, Helen Sanfillippo and Rose McMillon.

Per Dorothy's wishes, no services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
