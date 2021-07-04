Menu
Dorothy B. Walski
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN

Dorothy B. Walski

Dorothy B. Walski, age 88, of Centerville, WI, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau, WI, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:30 PM. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Trempealeau.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church
Trempealeau, WI
Jul
12
Mass of Christian Burial
5:30p.m.
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church
Trempealeau, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tim and June Fox
July 11, 2021
