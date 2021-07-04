Dorothy B. Walski

Dorothy B. Walski, age 88, of Centerville, WI, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau, WI, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:30 PM. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Trempealeau.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.