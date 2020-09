Douglas Pierce

BANDOR -- Douglas Pierce, 92, of Bangor passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor, is assisting the family with arrangements.