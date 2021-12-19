Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Gordon Schaefer
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Douglas Gordon Schaefer

HOLMEN - The sun is a little less bright today.

Douglas G. Schaefer of Holmen, WI passed away December 14, 2021, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy of unmatched, selfless generosity and living life on his terms.

A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Doug completed his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. His diverse professional career included positions in Quality Control at G. Heileman Brewing Company and Registered Sanitarian III at La Crosse County Health Department. Ever helpful to family, friends and co-workers, Doug's kindness, and ability to connect drew people to him.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Doug the greatest joy. He loved spending time with his "girls" – whether travels across the country, sitting around a game board or cooking a meal together. From childhood, Doug was always invigorated by the outdoors. His stories of hunting trips with Bob and hours in tree stands will forever live in our memories.

Doug is survived by his wife Desiree'; and daughters: Adrian and Ashley (Rakshita), for whom his love was boundless. Sharing a lifetime of loving memories, mother Lorraine; brother Darryl; and sisters: Karen and Brenda, also survive him.

A gathering to honor Doug will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to National Archery in the Schools (naspschools.org) or your local animal shelter.

Even though Doug left this world far too soon, his loving heart left a lasting imprint on every life he touched.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Doug , what can we even say to tell you and your family the grief we feel of your passing. You were such a kind man and always an absolute joy to share stories with. To say we will miss you is an understatement. Gods speed my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time sorrow.

From all your friends at North Country Steak Buffet.
Thomas OBrien
Friend
December 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So very sorry for this heart breaking loss. Caring thoughts and prayers for you.
Linda Marshall
Friend
December 22, 2021
Seems way too early in life for Doug to be gone. My sympathies to your family. Uncle Eddie was always so proud of his nephew!
Cheryl Huset (Schaefer)
December 21, 2021
I am deeply saddened to learn of Doug´s passing. We worked together for many years and I am sure he will be greatly missed. A donation will be made to Coulee Region Humane So Irtysh in his memory. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Diane Panzer
December 21, 2021
Doug was my best friend in high school. We spent some really great times hunting deer together. Rest In Peace my friend.
Kevin Stanton
Classmate
December 21, 2021
I worked with Doug in the lab at the brewery, when he was the chemist& after he became my boss. He was always so kind & helpful. I remember how lovingly he talked about DeeDee in those days.
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Liz Melbye
Coworker
December 20, 2021
Dear Brenda and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you!
Ruth Jagusch Blodgett
Friend
December 20, 2021
An irreparable loss for DD Andrian Ashely and Rakshita. Doug was a pillar of strength for the entire family. The brief interactions that we have had with dear Doug ,over the last decade, have left a deep impression of someone who was always there for everyone, loving and caring and a wonderful ever smiling human being. A warm, large hearted gentleman. Doug you will remembered and missed by all who had the get fortune of knowing you. RIP Doug.
ranjeev saluja
Family
December 20, 2021
Ranjeev Saluja
Family
December 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He was our ring bearer in our wedding! Deepest sympathies to the family
Gerald and LueAnn Schaefer
Family
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results