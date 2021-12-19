Douglas Gordon Schaefer

HOLMEN - The sun is a little less bright today.

Douglas G. Schaefer of Holmen, WI passed away December 14, 2021, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy of unmatched, selfless generosity and living life on his terms.

A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Doug completed his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. His diverse professional career included positions in Quality Control at G. Heileman Brewing Company and Registered Sanitarian III at La Crosse County Health Department. Ever helpful to family, friends and co-workers, Doug's kindness, and ability to connect drew people to him.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Doug the greatest joy. He loved spending time with his "girls" – whether travels across the country, sitting around a game board or cooking a meal together. From childhood, Doug was always invigorated by the outdoors. His stories of hunting trips with Bob and hours in tree stands will forever live in our memories.

Doug is survived by his wife Desiree'; and daughters: Adrian and Ashley (Rakshita), for whom his love was boundless. Sharing a lifetime of loving memories, mother Lorraine; brother Darryl; and sisters: Karen and Brenda, also survive him.

A gathering to honor Doug will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to National Archery in the Schools (naspschools.org) or your local animal shelter.

Even though Doug left this world far too soon, his loving heart left a lasting imprint on every life he touched.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.