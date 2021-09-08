Duane F. Kromke

CHASEBURG - Duane F. Kromke, 86, of Chaseburg and formerly of Victory and Stoddard, died Saturday August 28, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born July 17, 1935 in La Crosse to Fred and Alda (Bye) Kromke. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stoddard. He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. Duane served in the U.S. Marines from 1955 to 1959 and was stationed in San Diego, CA.

Duane owned and operated the Mobile Station in Stoddard followed by Johnnies Bar and Restaurant in La Crosse. He also mowed lawn at Bluebird Campground. He married Jeanne Zielke on September 26, 1998 at St. Matthew's in Stoddard. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, collecting tractors and watching sports, especially the Brewers and Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; son, Kevin; daughter, Nancy (Todd) Wright; stepdaughter, Debra Zielke; grandchildren: Melissa (Matt) Feng, Michelle Kromke, Ashley Kromke, Jessica Wright and Jenna (Preston) Harris; step grandson, Dylan; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Barb) Kromke; three sisters: Arlene McDonald, Barbara Wooden and Diane (Russ) Bolton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Susan and two brothers-in-law, Stanley "Woody" Wooden and Chuck McDonald.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Stoddard. A visitation was held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Burial with military honors was in the church cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.