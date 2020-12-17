Duane Paul Zenke

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Duane Paul Zenke, 84, of La Crescent died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in La Crosse, June 21, 1936, to Arnold and Maggie (Papenfuss) Zenke. He married Lois Papenfuss, April 23, 1955, in Pickwick, Minn. They lived in Nodine, Minn., where they raised their four sons, moving to La Crescent, in 1984.

Public visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, in the Multi-Purpose room at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nodine. Those in attendance will be required to practice safe social distancing and wear a mask. Private family funeral services and burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or school. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.