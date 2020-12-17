Menu
Duane Paul Zenke
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Duane Paul Zenke

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Duane Paul Zenke, 84, of La Crescent died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in La Crosse, June 21, 1936, to Arnold and Maggie (Papenfuss) Zenke. He married Lois Papenfuss, April 23, 1955, in Pickwick, Minn. They lived in Nodine, Minn., where they raised their four sons, moving to La Crescent, in 1984.

Public visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, in the Multi-Purpose room at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nodine. Those in attendance will be required to practice safe social distancing and wear a mask. Private family funeral services and burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or school. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Multi-Purpose room at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Nodine, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
I had the pleasure of buying 2 wheel loaders from Mr Zenke in year 2009.
Simply put, one of the nicest person I ever met. I had lengthy conversations with him over the phone a few times after the purchase and greatly enjoyed every minute, truly a GREAT man.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Mian Khatib
June 2, 2021
Duane was a great friend to everyone in the area. He always had a smile and wit about him. He will be sadly missed.
Jeff Erickson
Friend
December 20, 2020
Lois, I am so sorry I can't be with today in remembrance of Duane. I will never forget the laughter we shared at the clinic during his visits. I will miss him greatly and will never for get his laugh and humor.
Dorothy Dewald
Friend
December 20, 2020
Kevin, Hoyt, Barry, Travis & families: Didn't know your dad very well, but the times I did, through APC & working for Zenke, Inc for a year or so with Barry & Travis, I know how much you thought of your father. RIP Mr. Duane Zenke (yes - I mean Mr.)
Dennis Benson
Friend
December 19, 2020
Travis, We are so sorry to hear about your fathers passing our condolences are with & the family.
Bill & Kim Hart
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Duane was a friend for years and a fair businessman and person whom we will miss. John Cunningham Winona
December 18, 2020
Duane was a wonderful man. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sandi Trocinske
Friend
December 18, 2020
As a employee of the city of La Crescent, Duane was a councilman who was fair and just. I have the utmost respect for him!
rob nickerson
December 17, 2020
Duane was a good friend, we had good times when I went with him to pick up equipment, lots of laughs at Kaddy`s cafe and Redwood cafe. Rest in peace good friend.
robert verthein
Friend
December 17, 2020
Duane was a great Auctioneer! Went to his sales for many years which I always enjoyed!!
Janusheske Antiques, Den
Dennis Janusheske
Friend
December 17, 2020
