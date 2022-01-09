Dustin Edward Flannery

Dustin Edward Flannery passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center on January 1, 2022 with his parents at his side after a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus. A private memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday January 14, 2022, public are invited to attend via Zoom meeting, the link will be posted on his obituary on the funeral home website. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com