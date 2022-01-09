Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dustin Edward Flannery
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Dustin Edward Flannery

Dustin Edward Flannery passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center on January 1, 2022 with his parents at his side after a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus. A private memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday January 14, 2022, public are invited to attend via Zoom meeting, the link will be posted on his obituary on the funeral home website. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
via Zoom meeting found at www.couleecremation.com
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace Dustin. You will be forever missed but never forgotten. We love you and you will be in our hearts forever. Aunt Heidi & Uncle Rob
Rob & Heidi Lang
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results