Edith M. Peterson

CHASEBURG - Edith M. Peterson, 82, of Chaseburg, passed away Friday September 3, 2021 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. She was born March 24, 1939 at home on Fish Creek Ridge near Rockland to Emil Erlandson and Margit (Paulson) Erlandson Kirkeeng. She attended Grandview grade school and graduated from Bangor High School in 1957. On September 19, 1959 she married Stanley Peterson at Fish Creek Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed.

Edith attended La Crosse Vocational School. She worked at Grandview Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and then Central High School. In between all that, she worked alongside Stanley on the Peterson farm near Chaseburg. Edith loved to do embroidery and crewel work. She always had a deck full of flowers and collected cows and santas. She belonged to the Rachel Circle of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran and was on the worship committee and was a historian for the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her son, Greg (Lisa) of Chaseburg; a daughter-in-law, Susan Peterson of Wausau; grandchildren: Katie of Minneapolis, Abby of Madison and Tony of Chaseburg; step granddaughter, Jeni (David) Kuchinski of Chaseburg; step great grandchildren: Alexandria, Jeremy and Ryan Kuchinski; sisters: Audrey (Glenn) Zebell of Sparta and Dorthea (Dale) Von Ruden of Westby; a brother-in-law, Stuart (Bonnie) Peterson of Chaseburg; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Foster of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She is also survived by close friends, Clinton and Beverly Bagstad and Greg and Karen Grosskopf; her "adoptive" grandchildren: Jason and Tara Hoff and Jenny and Brett Wallace of Oconomowoc and their children: Ben, Wyatt, Owen and Ella Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley in April 2000; son, Daryl in July 2012; her parents; in-laws: Stanley and Bernetta (Madsen) Peterson; a sister-in-law, Susan (Brig Sr.) Konecke and a brother-in-law, Sid Foster.

The family would like to thank all of Edith's health care workers for all they have done in the past years and to the staff at Norseland Nursing Home for their excellent care.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman officiated with burial in the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation was held Wednesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.