Edna J. Bjorkman

Edna J. Bjorkman, 86, of Sparta, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A private family graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.