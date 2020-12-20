Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Joseph Bicha Jr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Coon Rapids
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard NW
Coon Rapids, MN

Edward Joseph Bicha Jr.

COON RAPIDS, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Edward Joseph Bicha Jr., 75, resided in Coon Rapids, formerly from La Crosse died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Ed was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Childress, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Marian (Fischbach); and brother Tom. Survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Paulette (Abraham); two children, Jacquelyn (Grant) Johnson of Blaine and Paul (Carrie) Bicha of Andover; grandchildren; sisters; family and friends.

He had a lifelong career on the railroad, where he was looked upon as a great rail in the industry, working for Milwaukee Road, SOO Line, and Canadian Pacific. Ed was a devote Catholic, active at his church, St. Timothy's in Blaine. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Tim's Men's Club, MSRA and Sedan Delivery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is having a small private Mass in his honor. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to mail a card, please send to Washburn-McReavy c/o Paulette Bicha, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, Minn., 55433, www.washburn-mcreavy.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Coon Rapids
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Coon Rapids Coon Rapids Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Not only was he a gentleman, and fun to work with, but a very good local chairman of UTU local 911! RIP! and God Bless the family! a fellow rail.
Phil Steber
December 21, 2020
Paulette & family, please accept my sincere sympathy. So sorry to hear about Ed´s passing. I will always remember you two smiling & having fun together in high school with love & laughter. He will be missed. Will keep you in my prayers. Joyce Davy
Joyce Davy
December 21, 2020
Ed was a good guy...knew him from Aquinas. Paulette went to St. James & Aquinas with me. Don't remember seeing one of them without the other. RIP Ed...My prayers to Paulette and family.
Daniel J Tooley
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results