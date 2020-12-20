Edward Joseph Bicha Jr.

COON RAPIDS, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Edward Joseph Bicha Jr., 75, resided in Coon Rapids, formerly from La Crosse died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Ed was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Childress, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Marian (Fischbach); and brother Tom. Survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Paulette (Abraham); two children, Jacquelyn (Grant) Johnson of Blaine and Paul (Carrie) Bicha of Andover; grandchildren; sisters; family and friends.

He had a lifelong career on the railroad, where he was looked upon as a great rail in the industry, working for Milwaukee Road, SOO Line, and Canadian Pacific. Ed was a devote Catholic, active at his church, St. Timothy's in Blaine. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Tim's Men's Club, MSRA and Sedan Delivery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is having a small private Mass in his honor. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to mail a card, please send to Washburn-McReavy c/o Paulette Bicha, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, Minn., 55433, www.washburn-mcreavy.com.