Edward "Ed" Slabik

INDEPENDENCE -- Edward "Ed" Slabik, 89, of Independence died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. Ed died peacefully with his wife, Tina, and their children by his side.

Ed was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Trempealeau County, to Peter and Eleanor (Prokop) Slabik.

He worked hard helping out on his family's small farm until he left for the Army during the Korean War. After he got out, he married Martina M. Woychik, Sept. 18, 1965, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. They were married just shy of 55 years, just five days short of his departure.

He continued his occupation of truck driving that he started in the Army, throughout the years driving for many different companies. He enjoyed it so much that even after he retired from Midwest Bottle Gas Company, he drove school bus for Pape Bus Service for 15 years.

He loved to collect old tractors and restore them. He enjoyed to travel and looked forward to his family reunions that took place every two years in different locations. His biggest love in life was his family. His door and dinner table were always open so they surrounded him often.

Ed is survived by his wife, Martina of Independence; two daughters, Gail (Robert) Pietrek of Independence and Jane (Troy Hartman) Slabik of Onalaska; four grandchildren, Emma and Gabe Pietrek and Isabella and Lucy Hartman; two sisters, Jeanette Moen of Blair and Marlette Kunz of Whitehall; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence and Jerome Slabik; and sister, Judy Conover.

Ed will be thought of often and will be remembered for the good man he was.

Mass of Christian burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 .a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with the Rev. Georgekutty Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial, with military rites conducted by Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post 186, will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.

Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 guidelines for the Mass are posted on the funeral home website.