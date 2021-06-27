Dr. Edward R. Winga

LA CROSSE -

Dr. Edward R. Winga, 84, of La Crosse, passed away June 19, 2021, at the UW Hospital, Madison after a brief illness. He was born June 26, 1936 in Washington, Iowa to John A. Winga and Catherine (Rees) Winga. Prior to his graduation from Washington High School in 1954, Ed spent many hours working at the family business, Winga's Cafe. After receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa in 1958, Ed received his MD from Iowa's Carver College of Medicine in 1962. While serving as a Captain in the United States Army, Ed married Sharon Reynolds on December 27th, 1963 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In 1969, after completing his residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, Ed began his long and successful career at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. His 40-year career as a Pulmonary Specialist was driven by his passion for educating and helping others.

Described by colleagues as a brilliant physician, Ed was twice voted by residents as "Teacher of the Year" (1975, 2001), something he described as one of the highlights of his career.

A longtime foundation board member at Western Technical College, he served as the medical director for their respiratory care practitioner program and was honored with the institution's "Award of Excellence" in 2003. Ed was also instrumental in helping UW-La Crosse develop a cardiac rehabilitation program in the 70's. He also enjoyed volunteering at Gundersen Medical Foundation 'Heritage Night' and at St. Clare's Health Mission. Ed truly enjoyed all the people he worked with, the students and residents he taught, and the patients that he cared for throughout his career.

Following his retirement in 2009, Ed continued doing things he loved. Family was very important to him and he felt blessed that his children and grandchildren lived nearby for gatherings and camping trips. Ed continued to run (the 'Winga shuffle') several times a week and took his beloved dog Laddie for daily walks. He also continued to volunteer on the board of Western Technical College Foundation and stay active as a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Ed will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was hardworking and had a dry sense of humor. He was a man of great integrity, loyalty and will be truly missed.

Edward is survived by his wife. Sharon of 57 years; son, Daniel (Genevieve) and children: Rees and Bennett of White Bear Lake, MN; daughter, Julie (Tom) Cleven and children: Chloe and Spencer of La Crosse, WI; son, Andrew (Libby) and children: Eden and Taryn of La Crosse, WI; and a brother, Richard (Elizabeth) of Minneapolis, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John A. Winga Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Pastor Taylor Haley will officiate. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials are preferred and may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, La Crosse, Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Avenue, La Crosse, or Western Technical College-Respiratory Therapy Program, 304 6th Street North, La Crosse.

