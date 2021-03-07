Edwin Earl Hemker

WEST SALEM -- Edwin Earl Hemker, 93, of West Salem died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Benedictine Living, La Crosse. He was born July 10, 1927, in the town of Burns, to John and Ida (Berg) Hemker. On Oct. 19, 1957, he married Elberta Lash at Christ Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. Ed served his country as a motor mechanic in the Korean Conflict from September 1952 to August 1954 and earned two bronze service stars while in Korea. He continued to serve state side for an additional six years, as a reservist.

Ed worked as a heavy machine operator for Overgaard/Mathy Construction, for over 40 years until retirement. He then worked as the custodian at Christ Lutheran Church in West Salem for several years. He was a lifelong member of the West Salem Rod and Gun Club and served on the board of directors. He was also a member of West Salem American Legion, Post 51.

Survivors include his wife, Elberta; son, Richard (Mary) of La Crosse, daughter, Debra (Rick) Adams of Sparta, son, Dave (Angie) of West Salem; grandchildren, Tanner and Taylor, Michael, Kyle, Jordan, Emily, Abby and Anna; brother-in-law, Harlan (Barb) Lash; sisters-in-law, Janice Lash and Mary Hemker; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Walter (Arlene), Charles (Joyce), Herbert, Ray (Donna), and Eldor; sisters, Elsie and Dorothy (Merle) Solberg; brother-in-law, Vilas Lash; sisters-in-law, Winifred (Wilmer) Huber and Audrey (Ronald) Baumbach.

A private graveside service and burial will be March 11, at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, in West Salem. Pastors Galen Riediger and Don Frelitz will officiate.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is handling the arrangements. To offer online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Gundersen Health System and the nurses at Benedictine, as well as the West Salem First Responders for the excellent care.