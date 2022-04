Eillen M. Holzwarth

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Eillen M. Holzwarth, 94, of Brownsville passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.