Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine C. Dahlke
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Elaine C. Dahlke

Elaine C. Dahlke, 80, of La Crosse died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home. She was born in La Crosse, April 11, 1940, to Ted and Helen (Frederick) Briggeman. She married Darold Dahlke, Dec. 29, 1959, and they celebrated their 60th anniversary last year.

Elaine was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elaine will be remembered as an extraordinary person that made a positive difference in many lives, more than she knows. She cherished family and friends, loved playing cards and creating feel good memories.

She is survived by her daughter, Deidra (Tom) Johnson; son. Dennis (Heidi) Dahlke; five grandchildren, Aaron (Samantha) Dahlke, Thomas Dahlke, Lauren (Tim) DePasion, Emma Johnson, and Mollie Johnson; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Heidi Dahlke; sister-in-law, Ardyce Wilson, sister-in-law, Bernelle Skrede; sisters, Frances Dahlke, Betty Schmitz, Agnes Schmitz, Frances Brueggen, Lucille Kneifl; and brother-in-law, Donald Kneifl; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Darold; parents; sister, Marie Hurtz; brothers-in-law, Donald and Arthur Dahlke, Bill Helm, Mervin Wilson, Arvid Skrede, James Hurtz, Robert Schmitz, Donald Schmitz, Ervin Brueggen; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Dahlke and Darlene Helm.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Entombment will be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to catholic TV Mass at www.diol.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Elaine and my mother were decades old friends. I always knew Elaine to be kind, compassionate, loving and remarkably witty. I consider myself privileged to have known such a remarkable woman. May she rest in eternal peace.
Mark Schams
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results