Elaine C. Dahlke

Elaine C. Dahlke, 80, of La Crosse died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home. She was born in La Crosse, April 11, 1940, to Ted and Helen (Frederick) Briggeman. She married Darold Dahlke, Dec. 29, 1959, and they celebrated their 60th anniversary last year.

Elaine was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elaine will be remembered as an extraordinary person that made a positive difference in many lives, more than she knows. She cherished family and friends, loved playing cards and creating feel good memories.

She is survived by her daughter, Deidra (Tom) Johnson; son. Dennis (Heidi) Dahlke; five grandchildren, Aaron (Samantha) Dahlke, Thomas Dahlke, Lauren (Tim) DePasion, Emma Johnson, and Mollie Johnson; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Heidi Dahlke; sister-in-law, Ardyce Wilson, sister-in-law, Bernelle Skrede; sisters, Frances Dahlke, Betty Schmitz, Agnes Schmitz, Frances Brueggen, Lucille Kneifl; and brother-in-law, Donald Kneifl; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Darold; parents; sister, Marie Hurtz; brothers-in-law, Donald and Arthur Dahlke, Bill Helm, Mervin Wilson, Arvid Skrede, James Hurtz, Robert Schmitz, Donald Schmitz, Ervin Brueggen; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Dahlke and Darlene Helm.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Entombment will be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to catholic TV Mass at www.diol.org.

