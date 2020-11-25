Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Hunter
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020

Elaine Hunter

Elaine Hunter, loving mother, and grandmother, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 85. Private services will be held. A complete obituary may be found, and online condolences may be sent at www.schumacher-kish.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Elaine's passing. She will be missed dearly at family gatherings, and I know how she loved listening to everyone talking. Thinking and praying for all of you during this difficult time.

Love -
Mitch, Jenn, Bennett, Lucas and Sydney Helgerson
Jennifer Helgerson
November 24, 2020
The world has lost a real treasure! I will always remember being a flower girl in Elain's wedding. And all the wonderful family gatherings at her parents' farm in Deer Creek. My heartfelt sympathy to her family.
Cathy Zembroski
Family
November 24, 2020
We will miss you Elaine. I spent many happy times at your place & also many at our grampa & gramma Beaman's.
joan thoreson
Family
November 24, 2020
I remember so many fun times at her parents place and having fun times with our cousins. And enjoyable times when we got together as adults. My heartfelt sympathy to her whole family.
Karen Munson
Family
November 23, 2020
As a child growing up 3 doors away Elaine was my 2nd mom I could always count on. Hope everyone is safe
Mike Schultz
November 23, 2020
I'm sad to see the loss of Elaine, she contributed greatly to our La Crescent community.
Linda Tikal Gasper
November 23, 2020