Elaine M. Nelson

ONALASKA - Elaine M. Nelson of Holmen died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center.

Elaine was born April 22, 1927 at home in Arcadia, WI. She was the second child of Oscar N. and Mabel T. (Moen) Severson and was baptized into the Lutheran faith as a baby. She married Harold G. Nelson of Holmen October 20, 1951. As a member of Holmen Lutheran Church, she was involved in a number of activities and committees through the years, and she wrote the history of the church for its centennial year in 2007. She and her husband were charter members of the Holmen Area Historical Society, and she chaired the production of the first 14 calendars printed by the organization. Elaine enjoyed annual family vacations in the Hayward area, being an election clerk for 20 years after retiring, five Norway tours, reading, and the lively conversation of several coffee groups who met regularly.

A 1945 graduate of Galesville High School, Elaine worked for a year to earn funds to attend La Crosse State Teachers College (now UW-L), where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950, with a major in English, minors in Speech and Music. She earned a Master of Science degree in 1972, in English and Speech. Her 34-year teaching career included Whitehall High School, Holmen H.S., seven years at Trempealeau H.S., seven at Gale-Ettrick H.S., and 11 additional years when the two schools became GET. She supervised student teachers from both Winona State and UWL for 15 years. In addition to her classes, she coached forensics and drama, retiring in 1989 from a career she loved. Well aware that she was known as a taskmaster, she strived to have her students work to potential, and in retirement enjoyed many class reunions that allowed her to learn of their pursuits.

After retiring, Elaine and her husband, both 2nd generation Norwegian-Americans interested in Norway's culture, joined Wergeland Lodge of Sons of Norway. Their first tour of Norway in 1991 prompted Elaine to take Norwegian language classes, since she had heard it spoken all her life. This eventually resulted in translating countless letters and documents for family and friends. Also in 1991, the couple began a tradition of volunteering at Hayward's Barnebirkie, the children's event of the annual Birkebeiner, which she continued for several years after Harold's death in 2002. She held various offices in Wergeland Lodge, including three years as president and a term on the District 5 Board of Directors. She revealed her Norwegian interests in her sweaters, jewelry, home decor, foods-except lutefisk, and even her license plate.

Survivors are daughters Deen Layland and her husband Jon, Jill Nelson and her husband Mike Schnur, son Leif and his wife Pam; four grandchildren, Kai (Alicia) Layland, Rikka Layland, Kyle Nelson, and Britt Oldenburg; four great-grandchildren, Layla Fink, Vivian Layland, Nolan and Collins Oldenburg. Elaine is also survived by twin brothers, Donald Severson, Ettrick, and David (Maxine) Severson, Galesville. Other survivors are Harold's siblings, Claudia (the late Ralph) Unks of Pittsburgh, and Neil (Helen) Nelson of Holmen; her brother-in-law, Dick Norman of Rochester; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother and his wife, Warren and Dorothy Severson, her sister, Gloria Norman, and her sister-in-law, LouAnn Severson.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required for all attending. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Holmen Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Onalaska for their compassionate care during Mom's final years. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.