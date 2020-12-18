Elaine Julianne Odemoe

ONALASKA -- Elaine Julianne Odemoe, 70, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Elaine was born in Viroqua, March 21, 1950, to Arnold Leif and Doris Elaine (Volden) Bakkestuen. She married Richard "Odie" E. Odemoe, May 3, 1997, in La Crosse.

Throughout her life, Elaine worked for several area businesses before retiring, including the Company Store, Norplex, and Chart Industries. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She loved tending to her flower gardens in the backyard and was an avid bird watcher as well. Elaine also enjoyed going hunting and fishing with Odie and taking trips around the country and Canada, and especially loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Odie; three sons, Frankie Oliver of Chadwick, Ga., Clayton Oliver of Necedah, Wis., and Chad (Angela) Oliver of Westby; three grandchildren, Derek (Kayla) Paddock, Cheyenne Oliver and Megan "Peanut" Oliver; and one great-granddaughter, Azalea Oliver. Elaine is further survived by her mother, Doris Volden, of Westby; her siblings, Arvid Bakkestuen Sr. of Westby, Mike Bakkestuen of Cazenovia, Wis., Gloria (Alton) Brose of Viroqua, Lola Bakkestuen of Westby, Randy (Cindy) Bakkestuen of Westby, and Sheila (Richard) Steele of Antigo, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Vicki Wooden of Brice Prairie; her god-daughter, Alexis Svee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; her in-laws, Edward and Clara Odemoe; her twin sister, Ellie Jo, who died at birth; and two brothers, Kenneth and Jon Bakkestuen.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Elaine's service will be live streamed over the funeral home's Facebook page, which can be accessed at www.schumacher-kish.com. Online condolences may also be submitted through the funeral home's website. A celebration of Elaine's life will be planned for later in 2021, when family and friends can gather safely.

Memorials may be given to the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System or First Lutheran Church in Onalaska.