Elaine Julianne Odemoe
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Elaine Julianne Odemoe

ONALASKA -- Elaine Julianne Odemoe, 70, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Elaine was born in Viroqua, March 21, 1950, to Arnold Leif and Doris Elaine (Volden) Bakkestuen. She married Richard "Odie" E. Odemoe, May 3, 1997, in La Crosse.

Throughout her life, Elaine worked for several area businesses before retiring, including the Company Store, Norplex, and Chart Industries. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She loved tending to her flower gardens in the backyard and was an avid bird watcher as well. Elaine also enjoyed going hunting and fishing with Odie and taking trips around the country and Canada, and especially loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Odie; three sons, Frankie Oliver of Chadwick, Ga., Clayton Oliver of Necedah, Wis., and Chad (Angela) Oliver of Westby; three grandchildren, Derek (Kayla) Paddock, Cheyenne Oliver and Megan "Peanut" Oliver; and one great-granddaughter, Azalea Oliver. Elaine is further survived by her mother, Doris Volden, of Westby; her siblings, Arvid Bakkestuen Sr. of Westby, Mike Bakkestuen of Cazenovia, Wis., Gloria (Alton) Brose of Viroqua, Lola Bakkestuen of Westby, Randy (Cindy) Bakkestuen of Westby, and Sheila (Richard) Steele of Antigo, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Vicki Wooden of Brice Prairie; her god-daughter, Alexis Svee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; her in-laws, Edward and Clara Odemoe; her twin sister, Ellie Jo, who died at birth; and two brothers, Kenneth and Jon Bakkestuen.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Elaine's service will be live streamed over the funeral home's Facebook page, which can be accessed at www.schumacher-kish.com. Online condolences may also be submitted through the funeral home's website. A celebration of Elaine's life will be planned for later in 2021, when family and friends can gather safely.

Memorials may be given to the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System or First Lutheran Church in Onalaska.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My mom & I are so sorry & sad to learn of Elaine's passing. She was a very kind lady w/a good sense of humor to boot.
Our deepest sympathies to all of her dear family & friends.
Mae & Tami Jacobson
Friend
December 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Our condolences. Sent from Shannon,Heidi, Tyler, and Payton oliver.
Shannon Oliver
December 22, 2020
Oldie I sorry to hear about your loss. Words cannot express what we go thru at this, but the memories we have are loved sure does help.
Bonnie Smith
Friend
December 22, 2020
Larry and Carol, Arlen, Ricky, Cody the Oliver's Give our condolences to the family of Elaine Odemoe.
Ricky Oliver
Friend
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Elain's passing, she was a Sweetheart of a lady... From my Mom and I, (*Hugs to Odie and to all Friends and Family*) May she always Rest in Eternal Peace.
Eric Schroeder
December 22, 2020
Odie - So sorry to hear about Elaine, we always enjoyed talking with her at the reunions, and remember her willing laugh, no matter how bad my jokes were. We also remember how proud she was of her new car. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. . . .
Greg and Molly Gillmeister
December 21, 2020
Our condolences on your loss.
Burton Oliver
December 21, 2020
Oddie, We always enjoyed our visits with Elaine. She was always so kind to us. Our prayers for her eternal rest in heavan and for your comfort.
Sheryl Bauer
December 20, 2020
If offer my sincere condolences to entire family.
Bryan Servais-Miles
December 20, 2020
Karen and I offer our deepest sympathy for your loss you were always such a great couple
Terry&karen Slaback
December 19, 2020
We worked with Elaine at Norplex. She was a lovely person. Sorry to hear of her passing. Sending our prayers to the family.
Lisa & Doug Boske
December 19, 2020
My condolences for your loss: Odie
Bruce Jerue
December 19, 2020
Odie & family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Elaine was a great person, loved her sense of humor & infectious laugh. Her love of birds, flowers and her pets were special. She was a good neighbor and friend, and will be greatly missed.
DONNA & Jim KULIG
Friend
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Although I have not seen Elaine in many years, we still kept contact thru Facebook and every year a Christmas Card. She was always so kind and loving to me when I was part of the family. She will be missed
Lisa (Been) McLees
December 19, 2020
So sorry Odie. Prayers sent.
Patty Powell
December 19, 2020
Rich, so sorry to hear of Elaine's passing. I enjoyed meeting her and visiting at our class picnic 2 yrs ago... My sympathy to you & her family.
Donna Goetzman
Friend
December 18, 2020
Odie, I am so very sorry about Elaine, my prayers are with you.
Shelley Aspenson
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Odie. So sorry to hear about Elaine. You´ve been on our minds a lot. I even drove by your house last week. Hope to talk soon. Love and hugs from Sue and Wayne
Wayne and Sue Wrobel
December 18, 2020
Odie, and family, i was so sorry to hear of Elaines passing. I have so many great memories of her. She was a wonderful person.
Susan Langaard
Friend
December 18, 2020
Odie, I did not know your wife but she sounds like a wonderful lady. John and I are so, so sorry for your loss. Our Hearts and Prayers are with you and all of your family. ❤ ❤
Sandra & John Sewell
Friend
December 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Richard. We have to trust in the Lord to get us through these times, May you be blessed and given peace in this time of sorrow
Marv and Bonnie Tranberg
December 18, 2020
Odie, so very sorry to hear of Elaine's passing. She was such a lovely lady and you made such a beautiful couple. I will always remember her smile and positive attitude. She seemed to live life to the fullest. Praying you can find peace during this difficult time.
Donnette Dwyer
Friend
December 18, 2020
Odie and family, sincerest condolences to you all. Phil Langston


Phillip Langston
Friend
December 18, 2020
Odie,
So sorry to hear of Elaine’s passing.
Mike Smith
December 18, 2020
Odie and Family, Sorry to hear of Elaine's passing. She was a very neat person and always seemed to have a smile to share. My sympathies to all of you. Allie
Alan Topel
December 18, 2020
Richard & family...so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. This has been such a devastating year for so many. May your memories bring you peace.
Ken & Barb-Kelly Karwoski
December 18, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
Pat Dennison
December 18, 2020
Rich, my deepest sympathy to you and your family for your loss.
George Besl
December 18, 2020
Odie, My heart goes out to you for your loss. Someone who shared so much of life with you will forever be a part of you. Keeping you in my prayers as you remember your dear Elaine.
Carol (Amann-Olson) Reichhoff
December 18, 2020
