Elaine Ott

Like her home at 21 N. 3rd St. across from the courthouse, Elaine Ott is gone. She passed away on June 9, 2021, at Grace Woodland in Eau Claire, of a heart attack. Elaine was 93 and a lifelong resident of Black River Falls. She was born to Rachel and Clarence Faulkner February 10, 1928.

Elaine was baptized and confirmed at a church in Brockway. She graduated from Black River Falls high school in 1945 and later that same year she began as a payroll clerk at Camp McCoy now known as Fort McCoy. After 38 years she retired as a fiscal account supervisor of the finance and accounting office and as GS11. Over the years her achievements brought her numerous awards.

She married Robert "Bob" Ott in 1946 and lived in Brockway until 1959 when they moved to the residence at 21 N 3rd. They remained married for 73 years, until Bob passed away in 2019.

Elaine was the secretary of many organizations, because of her skills at keeping good records. She was a member of the Black River Falls Sportsmen's club, an avid bowler, a gold star mother and held membership to other organizations.

After retirement, Elaine and Bob spent half the year in Black River Falls and half the year in Florida. She was a good bridge player and loved to complete the crossword puzzle in the Milwaukee Sentinel. Her passion was going to garage sales and her garage sales were always looked forward to as well.

She had a special recipe for icebox cookies that she made every time there was a family event. She had a knack for making them and it is difficult to perfect her cookies.

Elaine's wit and humor kept everyone in stitches, and she had a huge heart for her family.

At one time they owned a hobby farm, and together Elaine and Bob maintained the farm place like a park. She loved to mow and maintain her flowers. Elaine felt her greatest contribution was a wonderful and endearing family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Ott; her son, Steven Ott; her sisters: Elva Hanson, and Ruth Ann Anderson; and one brother, Phillip Faulkner.

She is survived by her children: Michael Ott (Patricia ) of Wasilla Alaska, and Sherry Lambert (Bruce) Of Alma Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Tom) Teeples of Black River Falls; grandchildren: Jason Ott, Luke Ott, Ben Ott, Heather Bassas , Michelle Rave, and Stephanie Aguilar; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren

A fall celebration of life is planned.

Condolences may be sent to Sherry Lambert at 1150 Riverview Dr., Alma, WI. 54610.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.