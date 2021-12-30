Elaine M. Schneider

Elaine M. Schneider, 83, of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021, at Pleasant Point Senior Living. She was born November 17, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of John H. and Wilma G. (Strohmeyer) Schneider.

Elaine grew up in La Crosse, WI and graduated from Aquinas High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, she worked with developmentally disabled children at Southern Colony Training Center, Union Grove, WI, for 21 years. She devoted most of those years to her beloved boys of Cottage 13 and Garner Hall Unit D. Later, Elaine was employed as a Case Manager working with at-risk youth and welfare recipients at Racine County Human Services. In her retirement, she spent two years homeschooling the four sons of a missionary couple in Albania.

Elaine was a long-time member of the Racine Fellowship of Christian Believers, Racine, WI where she taught 1st and 2nd grade Sunday School and also hosted Women's Bible Studies in her home. Elaine had a never-ending love for helping people and was always giving words of encouragement to those in need.

Elaine loved and enjoyed walks with her dogs Holly and Buddy, taking scenic drives, fishing at state parks, birding, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her brother, James (Janice) Schneider of Weslaco, TX; sister, Carol (Dick) Horzempa of Pewaukee, WI; eleven nieces and nephews; and many extended family members; along with four Godchildren.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Schneider; sister-in-law, Loretta (John) Schneider; sister-in-law, Carol Jean (James) Schneider and infant nephew, John David Schneider.

Elaine will be dearly missed by her family and many friends that blessed her life.

A private interment will take place at the La Crosse Catholic Cemetery.