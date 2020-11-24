Eldon O. Fritz

GOODVIEW/WINONA, Minn. -- Eldon O. Fritz, 84, of Goodview/Winona passed away with his wife and daughter by his side Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

Eldon "Eldie" was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal friend to many. He lived his life helping others, whether it was giving people a ride to church or helping build a home for Habitat for Humanity, Eldon would do anything for anyone, anytime. He was committed his family, community, church and country.

He loved spending time with family and friends, watching his grandkids play sports, playing horseshoe with his buddies, and was proud to have raised his grandsons, Cory and Brandon. He enjoyed watching all Minnesota sports and hunting with his brothers, family and friends.

Eldon was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Stockton, where he held various offices, most recently serving as trustee. He served in the U.S. Army and was an active member and Honor Guard at the Winona VFW Post 1287. He was a member of the Goodview Activity Group for many years, where he ran the horseshoe tournaments for over 40 years.

Eldon was born in Lewiston, Minn., Feb. 11, 1936, to Otto and Dora (Haake) Fritz. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was confirmed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. He married Luetta Thompson, Dec. 9, 1961, and was blessed with five daughters and 11 grandchildren. After driving truck for more than 20 years at Madison Silo, he joined the maintenance department at Saint Mary's University, where he later retired.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Jeanne (Wayne) Atchley, Pam (David) Moran, Angie (Joe) Neumann, and Stacey (Shawn) Swanson; and 11 grandchildren who loved him dearly, Cory and Brandon Lowe, Michael Atchley, Jordan and Andrew Moran, Chloe, Grace and Sam Swanson, and Jonathan, Finley and Elin Neumann; brothers, Marlin, LaVern and Lyle (Joyce); sister-in-law, Joanne; Aunt Ruth Bublitz; Uncle Roy (Iris) Haake; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie; brother, Roger; sisters, Doris Doebbert and Elaine Johnson; sister-in-law, Jaye Fritz; and brothers-in-law, LaVerne Johnson and Stanley Doebbert.

We look forward to seeing Eldon in the resurrection with Jesus Christ.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, there will be a private ceremony and burial held for Eldon's family. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date, and will be announced later.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Eldon's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.