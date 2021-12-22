Eleanor "Reenah" McGill

Eleanor "Reenah" McGill, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

She was born on November 21, 1939 to James and Maude McGill in Onalaska, WI. She had a passion for knowledge earning a Master of Arts, Master of Chinese Medicine, and a PhD of Philosophy in Oriental Medicine. She was still practicing acupuncture.

Throughout her years, she lived in Germany, Georgia, Minneapolis, and LA before settling down in the Weston area. She loved to travel to China, Peru, Mexico, taking an Amazon Cruise and travelling to so many other countries.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Maude and, her siblings: Frank McGill and Deb Kropelin.

Reenah's memory will live on in the hearts of her former husband, Donald Peaslee; children: Chris (Deb) Peaslee of Weston, David Peaslee of Fox Lake, Will (Patty) Peaslee of Eurika, CA, Rebecca Peaslee of Fox Lake, Dan (Jenny) Peaslee of Wausau and Joe Peaslee of Fox Lake; grandchildren: Marcy (Steve), Mike, Suzanne, David Jr, Alex, Scott, Donald, Michelle, Emma, Olivia and Bailee; great-grandchildren: Hayley, Carissa, Luke (Liz), Jill, Isaac, Devin, Addi, Julia, Dylan and Austin; special friend, Joe Toth; siblings: Mike (Jill) McGill of Minneapolis, Sue (Don) Venner of LaCrosse, and Alan (Chris) of Minneapolis; along with a many nieces and nephews.