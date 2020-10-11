Elinor Johnston

WEST SALEM -- Elinor Johnston, 93, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 6, 1927, in Haverhill, Mass., to Herbert and Anna (Weinhold) Webster.

As a young girl Elinor shared her beautiful voice, regularly singing at her church, as well as weddings and funerals around the Haverhill area. Her life would change when a blind date arranged by a friend resulted in a farm boy from Iowa, riding his motorcycle across country to Massachusetts, to meet the girl that would become the love of his life. Ken Johnston and Elinor Webster married Aug. 28, 1949, at a time when Ken was finishing a veterinary degree at Iowa State. They moved to West Salem and started their veterinary clinic in 1954.

Being a Mom and raising a family was the joy of Elinor's life. In addition, she handled the business side of Ken's veterinary practice. She was active in the West Salem Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. Her favorite hobby was sewing. She was an avid quilter and made quilts for all of her grandchildren. She had many other interests including bridge club, Eastern Star, crafters and attending her grandson's sporting events. Together, Ken and Elinor enjoyed traveling, and spent many summers with their children, at Treeland's Resort in Hayward, Wis. Elinor made friends in every group she belonged. She was always kind and brought joy into the lives of all who knew her.

Survivors include three children, Linda (Robert) Campbell of Florence, Ky., Eric (Audrey) Johnston of Lancaster, Wis., and Valerie (Mike) Huebsch of West Salem; six grandchildren, John and Laura Campbell, Maureen (Josh) Johnson and Amanda Johnston (Cale Knighton) and Ryan and Brett Huebsch; as well as two great-grandchildren, Everett and Joelle Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ken; her parents; her sister, Virginia and Bob Lanen and brother, Stanley and Margaret Webster.

The family wishes to thank Elinor's good friends, Mary and Merl Johnson and Jean Pearson, for their caring companionship. Thanks, also to the staff at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska, who always treated her as family. Finally, thank you to the Mayo Hospice staff.

Due to the current health situation, there will be no service or visitation at this time. A celebration of life may be scheduled in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers or gifts, all are encouraged to support their local church or favorite charity. To view the obituary in it's entirety and leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of need.