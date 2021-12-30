Elizabeth "Betty" Douglas

GALESVILLE, WI - Elizabeth Josephine Douglas, affectionately known as Betty, age 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, December 23, 2021 at Mulder Health Care Center.

Betty was born on March 16, 1924, in Croswell, Michigan to the late John and Julia (Hefli) Putz. Betty met her sweetheart and husband of 73 years, the late Frank "Doc" Douglas, at Croswell High School. Doc and Betty were united in marriage June 12, 1947, in Croswell and celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Betty loved life and enjoyed spending time cooking, gardening, reading and volunteering in the community. In the community of Galesville, she offered her time as a Girl Scout Leader, Lioness, library volunteer, tutor at Galesville Elementary School and was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Galesville. She provided support in Galesville to community activities by making pies for the Annual Apple Affair celebration and supporting the 4th of July celebration.

In 1989, Doc and Betty joined the Peace Corps and spent 18 months in Morocco and traveled to Egypt. Betty provided support at the clinic in the village. She took care of infants and worked different jobs as needed.

Betty and Doc enjoyed traveling together and would return to Croswell, MI to attend their class reunion and reminisce with friends and family. They also had numerous adventures around the United States, Scotland, Ireland and other European countries.

Betty loved sports and has been a devoted fan of the GET Redhawks, Badgers, Bucks, Packers and Brewers. She was always watching or listening to a game on the loveseat with Doc and freely provided a commentary regarding the outcome of the game. She loved going to her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Betty will always be remembered by her sense of humor, feistiness and her will to live life as a cancer survivor of 17 years.

Betty is survived by her four children: Sue, (Dr. John) Larson of Bloomer, WI, Pat (Steve) Trudeau of Marshfield, WI, John (Angie) Douglas of Bangor, WI and Deb (Dave) Wall of Rhinelander, WI; ten grandchildren: Tim (Jocelyn), Julie (Wayne), Joe (Stephanie), Jim, Sarah (Dan), Rachel, Mitchell, Alicia (Tim), Meghan (Chad), Hillary; seven great-grandchildren: Lily, Aiden, Claire, Eli, Finn, Landon, Olive, her brother Jon Putz of Richland, Washington and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death: husband, parents, and sister Mary Ann.

A special thank you to the many caregivers at Mulder Health Care in West Salem, WI for their support and love of Betty over the past few years. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. A private family mass will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Galesville, WI. The Rev. Antony Joseph will officiate. Zwickey Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Galesville Public Library-16787 S. Main Street Galesville, WI 54630.

