Elizabeth Dwyer
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

Elizabeth Dwyer

Elizabeth Dwyer passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Cass Street Assisted Living in La Crosse surrounded by family at the age of 91 years. She was born on September 21, 1929 to John and Lottie (Hoile) Powers in Hustler, WI. Elizabeth would go on to have 12 children, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth loved to cook, bake homemade bread, pies and cookies, which were all loved by family and friends. During her life she was a housewife, bookkeeper for the family farm and trucking firm. Elizabeth also worked at Northern Engraving, as well as Habelman's Cranberry Marsh sorting berries, and McDonald's for 10 years.

Elizabeth retired at age 72. From there, she was a member of the Past President's American Legion Ladies Auxillary Post 100, Sparta and the PCCW at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Elizabeth was also a member of the NFO with her husband Al for the many years they farmed.

Elizabeth loved playing cards and board games with family and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Diane (Bruce) Linder, Michael (Debra) Dwyer, Debra O'Rourke, John, Theresa (Michael) Jerome, Paul (Jackie) Dwyer, Sandra (Kenneth) Meyers, Linda (Loren) Oldenburg, Cynthia (Daniel) Gunderson, Michelle (Matthew) Seay.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by husband Aldin Dwyer, parents John and Lottie, nine brothers and sisters, daughter Barbara, son Steven, grandson Craig Meyers and son-in-law Thomas O'Rourke.

The family of Elizabeth would like to thank the staff at Cass Street Assisted Living and Mayo Hospice for their kind and loving care they gave to her while she was there. The family would also like to thank Dr. Morcomb of Mayo Health, Kayla and Lauren of My Choice Wisconsin and Dr. Courtney and staff of My Life Wellness.

A Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy for the family of Liz Dwyer
Mary Tschida
September 7, 2021
