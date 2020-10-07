Menu
Elizabeth Jane "Liz" Warren
1939 - 2020
1939
2020

VIOLA -- Elizabeth "Liz" Jane Warren, 81, of Viola passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Creamery Creek Senior Living in Viroqua. She was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Milwaukee, to Wesley and Virginia (Anderson) Sturdevant. She graduated from De Soto High School, with the class of 1957.

Following high school, she was a nursing assistant in Viroqua. She married Layton Warren, Aug. 6, 1958, before he went into military service. Following his military service, they moved to Viola, where she was a homemaker. Following their divorce, Liz began work at O'Brien's in Richland Center, until they closed. After that, she worked at NCR in Viroqua, until her retirement. Her passion in life was her family, in particular watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Liz was very involved in the Viola Clowns, participating in numerous parades around the area. She also enjoyed being part of a card club, where she formed many friendships.

Survivors include her children, James (Susie) Warren, Mark (Brenda) Warren and David (Melissa) Warren, all of La Crosse; her grandchildren, Christina (Jim) Bertelsen, Lucas (friend, Abby) Warren, Shalyn Warren, Jackson Warren, Wesley Warren, and Ariana Warren; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Max and Zoe; her mother, Virginia Sturdevant; her brother, Dennis (Marilyn) Sturdevant; and her nephew, Mark Sturdevant.

Liz was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Sturdevant.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Pastor Lorri McGranahan will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Liz will be laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Viola Rescue Squad appreciated.

Liz's family would like to thank the staff members at Hillview Health Care Center, Vernon Manor and Creamery Creek Senior Living for the compassionate care they provided.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
