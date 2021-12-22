Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Nutter

Elizabeth (Liz) Nutter

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Liz) Nutter. Liz had a never-ending passion for education and helping those in need, she touched the lives of so many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Elizabeth (Teff) Nutter, age 84, of Onalaska, WI passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She is survived by her children: Susan (Jim) Schemmel, Patricia (Jim) Martell, Beth Greifenkamp, and Dave (Lisa) Nutter; grandchildren: Matt, Katie, Taylor, Alexandra, Grant, Ryan, and Riley; and great-grandchild, Henry.

She is also survived by her siblings: Joan Berg, Angie Vondrashek, Carol Bakkum (Doug), Debbie Herrmann, Greg Teff (Donna), Tom Teff (Peggy), George Teff (Gail), and Kenneth Teff; and sister-in-laws: Barb Teff, Donna Teff, Sharon Teff, and Edith Nutter.

Elizabeth grew up in Dorchester, IA and had 12 siblings. She attended Spring Grove High School. She moved to LaCrosse, WI after High School and met her husband, Dave Nutter. They wed on November 28, 1959 and had four children.

Liz attended the University of La Crosse and received her BA and Master's Degree in Education with four children under the age of 10. Liz worked in the La Crosse area school district for over 25 years and never considered her job "work" because she loved teaching others. After retiring, she was very active in the La Crosse community and was one of the founding members of the Bluffside Neighborhood committee. She spent countless hours writing grants and raising funds for the organizations she supported.

Liz loved to write and used her creativity to help others see the world as an opportunity to grow and learn. She loved her family and devoted her life to making sure her children and grandchildren had the best opportunities available. We take comfort in knowing that Liz is now at peace surrounded by light.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 at The Newman Center, 1732 State Street, La Crosse, WI. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers Liz would like donations made to Family and Children's Center, La Crosse Community Foundation or a favorite charity that supports women's causes. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Newman Center
1732 State Street, La Crosse, WI
Dec
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
The Newman Center
1732 State Street, La Crosse, WI
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I taught with Liz for several years at Jefferson Elementary. During that time Liz was always there to share her ideas and give support and encouragement. She was a go getter at promoting special projects and uniques experiences for our students. I will always remember her can do spirit. She was a positive woman and accomplished many things. I valued her friendship. Kathy
Kathy Fitzpatrick
School
December 27, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mother Prayers and hugs to your family during this difficult time
The Holinka Family
December 25, 2021
My sympathies to family and friends of Elizabeth. she was a most caring and energetic person who gave so much to our community through AAUW, Bluffside Neighborhood, etc. etc. She was a wonderful mentor and will be greatly missed.
Carlene Roberts
Friend
December 23, 2021
Please accept my sincere sympathy on the loss of this wonderful woman. I remember her from the old neighborhood at 6th and Division. She was a good friend to my Mom. I had the opportunity to have a nice, long talk with her as we traveled to St.Paul to see a musical one year when I visited La Crosse. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathleen (Carroll) Murray
December 23, 2021
My love to you all, and prayers for peace for your hurting hearts. Your mom, what a beautiful lady. My mom sends her sympathy as well.
Paula Lamke
Family
December 22, 2021
Liz, a lady of compassion, a lady who cared about her community and a friend. Fortunate are those who had the opportunity to know her. My thoughts and prayers are with Patti.
Steve Carlyon
Friend
December 22, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family! May she rest in heavenly peace! (From an AAUW friend)
Cristina Kovacs
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results