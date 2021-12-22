Elizabeth (Liz) Nutter

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Liz) Nutter. Liz had a never-ending passion for education and helping those in need, she touched the lives of so many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Elizabeth (Teff) Nutter, age 84, of Onalaska, WI passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She is survived by her children: Susan (Jim) Schemmel, Patricia (Jim) Martell, Beth Greifenkamp, and Dave (Lisa) Nutter; grandchildren: Matt, Katie, Taylor, Alexandra, Grant, Ryan, and Riley; and great-grandchild, Henry.

She is also survived by her siblings: Joan Berg, Angie Vondrashek, Carol Bakkum (Doug), Debbie Herrmann, Greg Teff (Donna), Tom Teff (Peggy), George Teff (Gail), and Kenneth Teff; and sister-in-laws: Barb Teff, Donna Teff, Sharon Teff, and Edith Nutter.

Elizabeth grew up in Dorchester, IA and had 12 siblings. She attended Spring Grove High School. She moved to LaCrosse, WI after High School and met her husband, Dave Nutter. They wed on November 28, 1959 and had four children.

Liz attended the University of La Crosse and received her BA and Master's Degree in Education with four children under the age of 10. Liz worked in the La Crosse area school district for over 25 years and never considered her job "work" because she loved teaching others. After retiring, she was very active in the La Crosse community and was one of the founding members of the Bluffside Neighborhood committee. She spent countless hours writing grants and raising funds for the organizations she supported.

Liz loved to write and used her creativity to help others see the world as an opportunity to grow and learn. She loved her family and devoted her life to making sure her children and grandchildren had the best opportunities available. We take comfort in knowing that Liz is now at peace surrounded by light.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 at The Newman Center, 1732 State Street, La Crosse, WI. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers Liz would like donations made to Family and Children's Center, La Crosse Community Foundation or a favorite charity that supports women's causes. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family.