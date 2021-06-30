Elizabeth Anne "Betty Anne" (Phillips) Tubbin

VIROQUA - Elizabeth Anne "Betty Anne" (Phillips) Tubbin went to her eternal home in paradise with her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2021.

Betty Anne was born in Milwaukee, WI to Severin and Margaret "Grace" (Czolnowski) Phillips on September 26, 1939.

Betty Anne graduated from St. Marys Academy High School and then continued her education at Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI. It was during her time in college that she met Harry A. Tubbin. Betty Anne and Harry were united in marriage on August 22, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in South Milwaukee. They had six children.

Betty Anne and Harry built a house in Raymond, WI in 1963, and started their first business, Bryerlane Kennel. In this endeavor, they traveled the nation as a family showing their dogs (boxers and dobermans) as well as showing clients' dogs of all breeds. They closed the kennel in 1977 and moved to a new home in Raymond in 1978.

The family also participated in 4H. Betty Anne was known for her pickles where she consistently received a blue ribbon each year she entered the Racine County Fair.

In 1979, Betty Anne started working for AC/Delco Electronics in Oak Creek, WI. She started as a line worker and then transferred to workmen's comp. She retired in 1989.

In 1992, Betty Anne and Harry moved to Merrill, WI. Betty Anne was an active volunteer in Merrill. She volunteered through the Red Cross at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She coordinated numerous fundraising activities for the Lincoln County Habitat for Humanity. She wrote a grant to develop the Reading Buddies program for preschool children attending Head Start, coordinated volunteer readers and sourced books. She spearheaded the Community Garden in Merrill with a focus on sustainability.

Betty Anne was an active member of the Lincoln County Home and Community Education (HCE). After several years of volunteer work with HCE, she became the state President of the Wisconsin Association of Home and Community Education (WAHCE). She planned, scheduled, and organized state conferences and activities. WAHCE is affiliated with the Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW). She represented Wisconsin at the ACWW Tri-Annual conferences in Canada, Australia, Finland, and the U.S. Her work included repurposing unused sewing machines for women in Nicaragua and providing water filtration systems and wells throughout the world. She championed many women's and children's issues through ACWW.

In 2004 to 2012, with her husband and son, Paul Tubbin, she opened the store Three Wishes in Merrill. Three Wishes was a destination stop for interior design, gourmet food, and women's accessories. Betty Anne, Harry, and Paul also toured the Midwest bringing Three Wishes to upscale craft venues.

In 2019, Betty Anne and Harry moved to Viroqua, WI to be closer to family. Betty Anne knitted, crocheted, quilted and was a master gardener. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of numerous bridge groups. She loved fishing, camping, and traveling with her husband and family.

She is survived by Harry, her loving husband of 62 years, as well as her children: Theresa (Nathan) Sanderson of Redfield, AR, Fred of Sun Prairie, WI, Paul of La Crosse, WI, David (Jennifer) of Viroqua, WI and Matthew (Maria) of Viroqua, WI; grandchildren: Allen (Katie) Doan of Chicago, IL, Claire (Justin) Dixon of Commerce City, CO, Rose Doan of Redfield, AR, Erik of McBee, SC, Austin of Fort Atkinson, WI, Severin, Siri, Sophie, Ethan, and William Tubbin of Viroqua, WI; and great-grandchildren: Kaydence King of Redfield, AR and Isabelle Dixon of Commerce City, CO; and sister Eileen Stollenwerk of Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant child Alan, and siblings: Robert Phillips, Rosanne (Phillips) Parry, John Phillips, James Phillips, and MaryAnne (Phillips) Lueckenbach.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, WI on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Fr. Matt Marshall presiding. A visitation was held prior to mass beginning at 12:00 PM. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to St. Croix Hospice – with special thanks to Mickki and Grace who went above and beyond to care for both Betty Anne and her family.