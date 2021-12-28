Ellis (Elly) Frank Rudolph

Ellis (Elly) Frank Rudolph passed from his earthly life on December 25, 2021. He was born on May 15, 1941, to Arthur and Beulah Rudolph in Tomah, Wisconsin. After graduating from Tomah High School, he enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guards doing his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was mobilized with the 732nd Ordinance Battalion, 32nd Red Arrow Division during the Berlin Crisis.

He married Darlene Graewin in May of 1963 and their marriage was blessed with two sons, Wade and Lance. They began their married life in Kenosha, WI, where Elly worked for American Motors. After relocating back to Tomah, he worked as a machinist for the Milwaukee Railroad at the Tomah shops. Completing his career working for the Department of Defense at Fort McCoy.

Elly was always involved in sports either playing on several local teams including the Tomah Shops Milwaukee Road Softball Team and Tomah Tee-Pee Cagers Basketball Team in the Tri-county league, coaching St Paul boys B-team basketball, or just being a spectator and fan. He loved to fish, hunt small game, and deer hunting especially during fall bow season. Enjoyed socializing with our 'social security' card group, McElder coffee group, and during the senior meals.

Elly is survived by his wife, Darlene; Wade, Julie and their beloved family; Lance, Kristi, and their beloved family; brothers: Wayne (Gloria) and John (Gloria); sister-in-law Sharon Graewin; and Aunts Faye Jackson and Gerry Jacob. Also treasured nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Merlin and Lawrence; sister Lorraine and her husband John Hillis. Also, nephews: Charles Rudolph and Leslie P. Graewin.

Because of the Covid Virus spreading there will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church and burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.