Elnora M. Caulum
Elnora M. Caulum

WEST SALEM - Elnora M. "Norie" Caulum, 92, of West Salem, passed away April 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church, N7289 Cty. Rd., E, Bangor. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
