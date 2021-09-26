Menu
Elona D. Stanton
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Elona D. Stanton

LA CRESCENT - Elona D. Stanton, 80, of La Crescent, MN passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent.

She was born on February 23, 1941 in La Crosse, WI to Gale and Geneva (Pagel) Papenfuss. She married Robert Stanton on March 18, 1961 in Nodine, MN. Elona – or Lonie as she was known, was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished every moment she could spend with family and friends, but especially the time with her granddaughters teaching them to play the piano, sew and bake along with many other life lessons she was proud to have them carry with them as they grew. She enjoyed entertaining and was always excited to have company stop in.

Elona is survived by a daughter Robin Stanton; son Robert (Nikki) Stanton; grandchildren: Kayla Stanton (Jason Johnson), Mati (Ryan) Pelowski, Shilo Irvine (Caleb McNally) and Amie (Nate) Koxlien; great grandchildren: Ryland, Brynlee, Kinsley and Maren; son-in-law Dean Irvine; sisters: Mavis (Laurel) Millie, Janice (Gene) Baker; brother Doug (Janice) Goede; brother-in-law Tom (Corinne) Stanton; as well as, nieces, nephews and extended family that held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and a daughter Tammy Irvine.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main St., La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kish Funeral & Cremation Services,
111 S. Oak St.,, La Crescent, MN
Sep
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church,
414 Main St., La Crescent, MN
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
414 Main St., La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Lonie’s passing. My Dad (Howard) had a special place in his heart for his nieces. I was always proud of my cousins. We trust in God’s promise that we will again be reunited with our loved ones in heaven. Robyn and Doug - May you feel comforted by God’s presence in your sorrow.
Larry Papenfuss
December 28, 2021
God called home a wonderful lady! She was always so positive, happy, polite, and caring during her stay here on earth. She made so many friends during her years at Quick-Trip and throughout her life in La Crescent. Her family was her highest priority in life. They were blessed to have her as a Mom, and her friends admired her, too. Thus, her legacy will continue on and positively impact those who knew her. Prayers and peace to all of you.
Richard (Dick) Papenfuss
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Lonie; my thoughts and Prayers go out to her family; Lonie was always a happy fun person, she had a really good sense of humor. she is going to missed by many. God Bless.
Laura De Laney
Friend
September 27, 2021
Lonie so many great memories of coming down to the farm. In particular, the girls hanging out in the upstairs bedroom! I don’t remember a time when you didn’t have a smile on your face. I will always cherish our visit a few years ago. You will certainly be missed!
Vickie and Larry McCoy
September 27, 2021
I didn't know Lonie well. However, on the occasions I stopped in with her daughter, Robin, she was always very kind and welcoming. Robin - Mike & I send our deepest sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your Mom.
Nancee Brevig
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Robin, Rob, Nikki & family , & Shilo. Lonie was always so fun to talk to. R.I.P. dear lady you will be so missed
Kevin & Connie Zenke
September 26, 2021
Oh sweet Lonie. Always had some sparkle & a good laugh could be had.Thankful for our last visit with you.Loved ones waiting for you on the other side gives me comfort.Love you & will miss you.
joedie euerle
Family
September 25, 2021
Remembering Summers at your mom's farm when I was growing up, and all the fun we had there during family gatherings, In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You will be in our hearts and thoughts then, now and always,
Harlan Erickson
Family
September 25, 2021
Sweet Cousin Lonie always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile upon her lips. She will be missed by the many that knew and loved her, but will be forever in our hearts and memories. We were all so glad "The Cousins" were able to make it out to Las Vegas for Mom's (Donna) 80th birthday celebration. Such a good time was had by all. I've posted a couple of photos from that day as one of the happy memories shared. Lonie and Mom are with our other loved ones now and share a laugh, drink and a game of euchre. Love, hugs and prayers to Lonie's entire family. Wendie (Erickson) & Rick Mosca (I thought this had gone through with the photos earlier...)
Wendie & Rick Mosca
Family
September 24, 2021
Lonie was a very wonderful lady. I highly respected her and learned so much from working for her many years ago in the deli at Kwik Trip. Prayers to her family for peace and feeling the love everyone had for Lonie. She will always be near and dear to me. The world loss a great woman but will live on through all those she was in contact with. Xoxo

Love,
Mia (Pierce) Martinez
Mia Martinez
Friend
September 24, 2021
Lonie always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her lips. She will be missed by many, but forever be in the hearts and memories of those that knew and loved her. We were all so happy the cousins were able to make it out to Las Vegas for Mom's 80th birthday. Such a good time was had by all. Lonie and Mom have joined our other loves ones to laugh, drink and play euchre among the heavens. Love, hugs and prayers to Lonie's entire family. Wendie and Rick Mosca
Wendie & Rick Mosca
Family
September 24, 2021
Lonie was the best. Many hours were spent at their home with my dearest friends Robin and Tammy. You were always welcomed with cocktails and drummies!! Rest In Peace Lonie and squeeze Bob and Tammy for me♥♥♥
Teri Vitcenda
Friend
September 24, 2021
She was a wonderful sister. I use to watch her put make-up on before a date. She was so pretty!!
Janice Baker
Sister
September 24, 2021
