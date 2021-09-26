Elona D. Stanton

LA CRESCENT - Elona D. Stanton, 80, of La Crescent, MN passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent.

She was born on February 23, 1941 in La Crosse, WI to Gale and Geneva (Pagel) Papenfuss. She married Robert Stanton on March 18, 1961 in Nodine, MN. Elona – or Lonie as she was known, was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished every moment she could spend with family and friends, but especially the time with her granddaughters teaching them to play the piano, sew and bake along with many other life lessons she was proud to have them carry with them as they grew. She enjoyed entertaining and was always excited to have company stop in.

Elona is survived by a daughter Robin Stanton; son Robert (Nikki) Stanton; grandchildren: Kayla Stanton (Jason Johnson), Mati (Ryan) Pelowski, Shilo Irvine (Caleb McNally) and Amie (Nate) Koxlien; great grandchildren: Ryland, Brynlee, Kinsley and Maren; son-in-law Dean Irvine; sisters: Mavis (Laurel) Millie, Janice (Gene) Baker; brother Doug (Janice) Goede; brother-in-law Tom (Corinne) Stanton; as well as, nieces, nephews and extended family that held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and a daughter Tammy Irvine.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main St., La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.