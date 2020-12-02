Else E. Lenser

FAIRFAX, Va./LA CROSSE -- Else E. Lenser, 101, of Fairfax, formerly of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 18, 1919, to Wilhelm and Signe (Andresen) Christiansen. On Aug. 21, 1944, Else married Harold A. Lenser, and he preceded her in death Jan. 26, 1995.

Else thought of herself first and foremost as a wife and mother, but everyone who knew her well also knew that she loved selling real estate. She was a member of the La Crosse Area REALTORS® Association for over 35 years and served as its president in 1972-73. In 1975, Else was named REALTOR® of the Year in La Crosse, and she was proud to be both a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB). Else also was active on the state level, as a member of the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association and served as a State Director for several terms. She was an expert on real estate contracts and forms, and Former Wisconsin Governor, Lee Dreyfus, appointed Else to the Wisconsin Real Estate Examining Board, and she later served as its chairman. In addition, Else was a member of the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce and especially enjoyed serving as an Ambassador. When she was not taking care of her family or selling real estate, one of her favorite activities was to wear her Norwegian national costume, a bunad, and attend events at Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center. Until she moved to Virginia in 1997, she was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

Else is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Jeanette) Lenser of Jefferson, Texas, Eric (Mary) Lenser of Aiken, S.C., and Jeffrey Lenser (Cesar Sanchez) of Greensboro, N.C.; a daughter, Susan (Gerald) Humphrey of Bend, Ore.; a granddaughter, Sara (Chris) Capistrant of Broadlands, Va.; and two great-grandsons, Colin and Lucas Capistrant.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John Lenser; a brother, Arne Christiansen; and her parents.

Private graveside services will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center (www.norskedalen.org)

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.