WEST SALEM - Elvern J. Nyseth, 95, of West Salem died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home.

Elvern Jeanette Ericksen was born June 25, 1926, to Walter and Palma (Evenson) Ericksen of Holmen. A graduate of Holmen High School and La Crosse State Teachers College, Elvern began her teaching career in Viroqua, Wis. She married Orin Nyseth of Pigeon Falls, Wis., on June 10, 1951, and they moved to West Salem, where she taught elementary school students for 35 years and he was a self-employed builder. Orin and Elvern had one daughter, Miriam.

Elvern is survived by her daughter, Miriam (Cary) Heyer; nephews: William Johnson, Steven (Pam) Johnson and Thomas (Bonnie) Johnson; and nieces: Eleanor (Robert) Johnson, Sigrid (David) Crist, Eldre (Jeffrey) Westegaard and Lori (Mark) Blabac and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orin and a nephew, Robert Johnson.

Elvern was a life-long member of Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and was active in the Ladies' Aid, quilting and Bible study groups. Elvern loved nothing more than drop-in company and was always prepared to offer coffee and a little lunch. Visitors enjoyed her genuine warmth, quick wit - and Norwegian directness.

The family will hold a private service with interment at Halfway Creek Lutheran Cemetery.