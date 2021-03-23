Emma A. (Wood) Lombard McDonald

WESTBY -- Emma A. (Wood) Lombard McDonald, 96, of Westby passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born March 1, 1925, in Rockton, Wis., to the late Buford Wood Sr. and Golda (Tate) Wood. She was married June 30, 1946, to Orville Lombard in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 1975. Together they had two sons, James and John Lombard. Emma and Orville farmed all their married life on the family farm on Sugar Grove Ridge. Following Orville's death, Emma married Tom McDonald, Sept. 29, 1979. In addition to being a partner in life, she was a partner with her husband in "Aunt Emma's Bakery." She was known for her great wedding cakes, cookies, pies, cakes and lefse. In addition to being a baker, she enjoyed knitting and quilting. Family and friends have many handmade quilts they will treasure. She was a great cook and loved cooking for others. She was known for her homemade noodles.

Survivors include her son, John (Donna) Lombard; five grandchildren, Tammy (David) Hatfield, Tina (Graham) Skaluba, Kevin Lombard, Kimberly Lombard and John (Carmen) Lombard; four great-grandchildren, K'Leia and Khalil Coates, Larry Pikes III, Connor Hatfield; three sisters, Marie Turner, Mary Potter, and Cindy Dunn; sister-in-law, Pat Doesher; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Orville Lombard; her second husband, Tom McDonald; her son, James Lombard; two brothers, Buford Wood Jr., Larry Wood; five sisters, Bethel Pendley, Ethel Wilson, Beatrice Wolf, Beverly Herrling, and Joyce Coppernoll; sister-in-law, Doris Wood; brothers-in-law, Milton Wilson, Sam Wolf, Bob Herrling, Theron Coppernoll, Clifford Turner, Don Potter, and Jerry Dunn.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sugar Grove Cemetery Association appreciated.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. For the safety of everyone attending, face masks are required. Emma will be laid to rest at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Emma's family would like to thank the staff members and administration at Norseland Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided.

We will forever miss our Emma and cherish our memories of her.