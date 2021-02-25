Menu
Emmanuel Robert Jacobson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Emmanuel Robert Jacobson

Emmanuel Robert Jacobson, known as Jake, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Lakeview Assisted Living of West Salem. He was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Buffalo Lake, Minn., the youngest of seven children to James Harry Jacobson and Esther Minnie Schuetz. He graduated from Buffalo Lake High School in 1953, and began his banking career at First National Bank of Minneapolis in 1955. In 1956, Jake married Judith Crawford and they had two children. In 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Finance Disbursing Section in Texas. Upon his release from duty, he moved to Moorhead and opened the Moorhead State Bank. In 1974, he relocated to La Crosse, and in 1976, was appointed as a cashier at Union State Bank in West Salem. Jake retired as the bank's vice president in 1997. He married Cynthia Fleckenstein July 19, 1980, and remained by her side until his passing.

Jake lived a full life and enjoyed nearly three decades of singing and traveling in the Bethany Free Church Choir, UWL Choral Union, and the La Crosse Chamber Choral. He volunteered his time teaching Junior Achievement classes in the West Salem School District, helped with the United Performing Arts Fund, and helped in various ways at Bethany Church. He was honored for his years of service as treasurer of the La Crosse Chamber Choral, and was also nominated as the 1995 West Salem Business Man of the Year.

He had a contagious love for golfing, gardening, and traveling - and took pride in passing along his passions to his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia (Cindy); daughter, Wendy (Mark) Rabe of Onalaska; son, Brian (Lucy) Jacobson of La Crosse; and stepson, Scott Fleckenstein of West Salem; five grandchildren, Taylor (Chelsea) Rabe of North Carolina; Parker (Maggie) Rabe; Sierra (Michael) Arnold; Noah and Isaac Jacobson, all of La Crosse; two stepgrandchildren, Mahlivanh and Benjamin Fleckenstein of West Salem; three great-grandchildren, Raegan, Reese, and Bryce Rabe of North Carolina.

A private family service will be held at a later date at Neshonoc Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association and to Bethany Free Church.

To know him was to know a gentle, kind, and hardworking man. His presence is missed, but comfort is found in knowing that he now rejoices with his Lord and Savior.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy and family . . . please accept my sincere condolences for your loss of a loved one.
Lois Kathan
March 13, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Husband, Cindy and also Brian, for the loss of your Father. It's been a tough couple of years for your family. He is in good hands now and out of pain. LaVerne Paulson
LaVerne Paulson
March 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy Cindy
Sharon Schaefer
March 7, 2021
Cindy, thinking of you and your family. Sending prayers of comfort.
Ken Blum
March 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies Cindy and family. Jake will be remembered fondly. Please know we are thinking of you and keeping you all in our prayers.
Dan and Jan Wee
March 1, 2021
Our deep sympathies Cindy. Jake was such a kind gentle person.
Connie & Larry Blunck
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy, to you, Wendy, and your family. My prayers for all. Tom
Tom Goltz
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Love and prayers Harry Coral Budd
Coral Jacobson Budd
February 27, 2021
Cindy thinking of you and remembering you and family in my prayers
Vickie Holt
February 26, 2021
We´re sending you all our deepest sympathy and prayers and asking God to encourage and comfort you - it´s never easy to loose a loved one I know
Bob & Jan Madon
February 25, 2021
Cindy, You have many memories of Jake. Now you can live alittle easier knowing that he has gone to his maker. Sending you a virtual hug. Wishing the best to you and your family. Blessings to you
Sue Schultz
February 25, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Your Dads home going . I am sure he was greeted by all the Wonderful Bethany saints including Arlen and our Dear pastors Martin and Larson. He was a wonderful man and he will be missed. Love and sympathy to you dear family. Sincerely, Judy Twite
Judy Twite
February 25, 2021
