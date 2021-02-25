Emmanuel Robert Jacobson

Emmanuel Robert Jacobson, known as Jake, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Lakeview Assisted Living of West Salem. He was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Buffalo Lake, Minn., the youngest of seven children to James Harry Jacobson and Esther Minnie Schuetz. He graduated from Buffalo Lake High School in 1953, and began his banking career at First National Bank of Minneapolis in 1955. In 1956, Jake married Judith Crawford and they had two children. In 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Finance Disbursing Section in Texas. Upon his release from duty, he moved to Moorhead and opened the Moorhead State Bank. In 1974, he relocated to La Crosse, and in 1976, was appointed as a cashier at Union State Bank in West Salem. Jake retired as the bank's vice president in 1997. He married Cynthia Fleckenstein July 19, 1980, and remained by her side until his passing.

Jake lived a full life and enjoyed nearly three decades of singing and traveling in the Bethany Free Church Choir, UWL Choral Union, and the La Crosse Chamber Choral. He volunteered his time teaching Junior Achievement classes in the West Salem School District, helped with the United Performing Arts Fund, and helped in various ways at Bethany Church. He was honored for his years of service as treasurer of the La Crosse Chamber Choral, and was also nominated as the 1995 West Salem Business Man of the Year.

He had a contagious love for golfing, gardening, and traveling - and took pride in passing along his passions to his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia (Cindy); daughter, Wendy (Mark) Rabe of Onalaska; son, Brian (Lucy) Jacobson of La Crosse; and stepson, Scott Fleckenstein of West Salem; five grandchildren, Taylor (Chelsea) Rabe of North Carolina; Parker (Maggie) Rabe; Sierra (Michael) Arnold; Noah and Isaac Jacobson, all of La Crosse; two stepgrandchildren, Mahlivanh and Benjamin Fleckenstein of West Salem; three great-grandchildren, Raegan, Reese, and Bryce Rabe of North Carolina.

A private family service will be held at a later date at Neshonoc Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association and to Bethany Free Church.

To know him was to know a gentle, kind, and hardworking man. His presence is missed, but comfort is found in knowing that he now rejoices with his Lord and Savior.